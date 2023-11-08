When is Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary? Expected GTA 6 release window explored

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is rumored to be announced as soon as this week, with a trailer dropping in December this year, coinciding with Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary. Such release date and announcement rumors have regularly been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the latest report comes from one of the most reputed video game journalists, Jason Schreier.

Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) next earnings call falls this week. Therefore, the chances of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel getting announced before or during the call are quite high. If that happens, its possible release date could be as close as next year.

Exploring an expected GTA 6 release date following announcement and trailer rumors related to Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary

Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary will take place sometime in December 2023. The company was founded back in December 1998 by Sam and Dan Houser, who are responsible for some of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto titles, Terry Donovan, Jamie King, and Gary Foreman.

Interestingly, Jason Schreier has reported that Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer might be released in December to celebrate Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary. He has also claimed that an official GTA 6 announcement could arrive this week itself.

Take-Two has an earnings call planned for November 2023 (Image via take2games.com )

Take-Two has an earnings call planned for November 9, 2023. Hence, an announcement taking place close to the event is possible. The company's previous two earnings calls seemingly teased a release window for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two's expectations of $8bn in Net Bookings in Fiscal Year 2025 have been heavily rumored to be linked with Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in that period since it is one of the only few titles capable of generating such an amount.

Therefore, the GTA 6 release date might fall between late 2024 and early 2025. It must also be noted that Rockstar Games usually reveals new titles a year and a half to two years before release. Thus, if GTA 6 is announced and revealed this year, there is a chance of it coming out sometime next year or in early 2025.

Tez2 suggests a Spring 2025 GTA 6 release date (Image via Tez2)

Earlier this year, reliable Rockstar Games insider Tez2 had predicted a release window for Grand Theft Auto 6: between Holiday 2024 and early 2025. He recently also suggested that the next Grand Theft Auto game could be released in Spring 2025.

While these rumors are certainly interesting to analyze and have created a buzz in the gaming community, it must be noted that Rockstar Games and Take-Two have yet to officially confirm any announcement or release dates. Therefore, such GTA 6 leaks and rumors must be taken with a grain of salt.

