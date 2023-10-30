Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's release date is one of the hottest topics in the gaming community at the moment. Insiders suggest the title might come out between late 2024 and early 2025, but Rockstar Games is yet to even announce the game officially, let alone reveal its release date.

It has been more than 10 years since the last original Grand Theft Auto came out, and while the next one's active development has been confirmed, nobody knows when it will be released.

Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive's prolonged silence on the topic has also perplexed many. So, let's try to analyze why Rockstar hasn't announced any GTA 6 release date yet.

Analyzing why Rockstar Games still hasn't announced any GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 might come out between Holiday 2024 and early 2025, as per Tez2 (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

According to one of the most reliable Rockstar Games insiders, Tez2, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be released between Holiday 2024 and early 2025. A similar release window was also seemingly hinted by Take-Two in its recent earnings calls.

The company expects eight billion dollars in Net Bookings during Fiscal Year 2025, which supposedly lasts between late 2024 and early 2025. Since GTA 6 has a pretty good chance of generating such a hefty revenue, many believe this period could be the next game's release window.

Take-Two has massive financial expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 (Image via X/@stephentotilo)

However, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two have officially announced a GTA 6 release date yet. Rockstar confirmed the sequel's active development through a tweet in February 2022, but nothing has been shared since. Hence, the best possible answer for the absence of any release date announcements could be the fact that the game is just not ready yet.

Here is Rockstar's tweet from September 2022 addressing the GTA 6 leaks:

In the message, Rockstar assures fans that the next chapter in the series will be properly introduced once it is ready. Although the game already looked quite impressive in the leaked footage, it might not be up to the standard that Rockstar wants to showcase at the moment.

Another possible reason for the developer not announcing Grand Theft Auto 6's release date could be related to delays. Grand Theft Auto 5 was released on September 17, 2013, but it was supposed to come out a few months earlier. In fact, even Red Dead Redemption 2's launch was delayed multiple times.

Therefore, Rockstar might announce the release date only when it is sure that there won't be any significant delays. That said, readers must remember that these are just assumptions, and the actual reason behind the absence of any release date announcements is unknown.

