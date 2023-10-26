"GTA 6 YEEEEEEES": Fans react to Rockstar's new GTA Online Halloween Event trailer

Many expected a GTA 6 announcement sometime in October, but they only got a GTA Online Halloween Event trailer. It was disappointing for those who thought the Rocktober rumors were true, especially since Rockstar Games has a history of releasing new games in October. As it stands, there is no new teaser for the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto entry.

That still hasn't stopped some gamers from enthusiastically reacting to the new trailer in some questionable ways, such as one Twitter user saying:

"GTA 6 YEEEEEEES"

Note that there isn't any content for the next Grand Theft Auto game in the Halloween trailer for GTA Online. This video just elaborates on this week's various limited-time activities, much of which was already present in previous updates.

Gamers react to the lack of GTA 6 news from Rockstar Games

More memes and jokes have been posted online in relation to the lack of GTA 6 news in October 2023. A lot of fans just assume they will never get that game at this point, with some even quipping that they'll share the same fate as one of the ghosts while waiting for the title to arrive.

A GTA 6 trailer would be huge news if it were released. Getting a Halloween video for GTA Online summarizing old content is disheartening for some people. There were even various rumors that an announcement was going to be made this month for the next game, but each passing day seems to point to suggest otherwise.

It has been over 400 days since Rockstar Games last hinted at sharing news about their new game "soon." The Halloween content can be fun for GTA Online players, but those who want the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series won't necessarily be interested in it.

Of course, the iconic milking cow meme that has been shared for years has, predictably, returned under Rockstar Games' recent trailer.

It is worth mentioning that these tweets aren't cherry-picked to fit any kind of narrative regarding GTA 6.

There isn't much traction for people discussing the actual Halloween content on Rockstar Games' Twitter account. Many gamers clearly expected there to be some news for the next entry.

Players want a GTA 6 trailer, and the sizable number of tweets makes that abundantly clear. There are still several days left this month, but if an announcement doesn't come by then, gamers will inevitably think of the next timeframe where some footage will finally drop.

This tale has gone on for the past few years, yet people continue to get disappointed at the lack of news for one of the most anticipated video games in recent times. GTA Online Halloween content is evidently not for them.

