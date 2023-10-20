How Rockstar absolutely nailed GTA Online Halloween 2023 event

GTA Online Halloween 2023's events are pretty fun. Rockstar Games introduced a few new activities while returning some fan favorites from previous years. It might not seem like much, but this season has much more to do in this game than most of the year. This year's updates weren't even over when this article was written.

Hence, one could state that Rockstar Games did a good job ensuring the 2023 Halloween updates were good, especially compared to most weekly content. Even the filler weekly patches are still solid. Let's check out what makes this season so enjoyable compared to the average GTA Online update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here is why GTA Online's Halloween 2023 events are fun

Ghosts Exposed is the main new Halloween 2023 event for GTA Online players this year (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth starting with a list of content available in Halloween 2023 from one GTA Online weekly update to another:

Ghosts Exposed: A brand-new activity where you photograph ten different ghosts. Unlike UFO Sightseeing, it's not limited to real-life days.

A brand-new activity where you photograph ten different ghosts. Unlike UFO Sightseeing, it's not limited to real-life days. UFO Sightseeing: This returned from the 2022 event, and it involves players photographing UFOs each day.

This returned from the 2022 event, and it involves players photographing UFOs each day. Possessed Animals: Haunted Boars, Cougars, Coyotes, Deer, and Pugs can attack players in many parts of the map. This is new.

Haunted Boars, Cougars, Coyotes, Deer, and Pugs can attack players in many parts of the map. This is new. Halloween Slashers: An old event where various types of aggressive NPCs try to eliminate the player with melee attacks.

An old event where various types of aggressive NPCs try to eliminate the player with melee attacks. Cerberus: Another old activity where an Apocalypse Cerberus tries to ram into a player who steals specific vehicles at Exotic Export locations.

Another old activity where an Apocalypse Cerberus tries to ram into a player who steals specific vehicles at Exotic Export locations. Phantom Cars: This old random event involves a fiery car chasing the player.

This old random event involves a fiery car chasing the player. The return of various jobs: Alien Survivals, Condemned, Judgement Day, Halloween Bunker Series, and more jobs are back.

Alien Survivals, Condemned, Judgement Day, Halloween Bunker Series, and more jobs are back. Various masks to unlock: Each weekly update includes a mask that players could acquire by doing a certain activity.

Each weekly update includes a mask that players could acquire by doing a certain activity. The debut of the Albany Brigham: This classy muscle car even has a Ghosts Exposed livery.

That's a few new additions mixed in with classics from yesteryears. There is also one more weekly update to come, which could bring in a few more tricks for players to enjoy. There are rumors of a GTA 6 announcement date this month, but nothing has come up yet.

GTA Online Halloween 2023 is refreshing compared to most parts of the year

UFO Sightseeing gives you a reason to log in every day (Image via Rockstar Games)

Due to the limited-time status of most Halloween-themed content, it is only natural that such things can feel like a breath of fresh air compared to the usual grind. For instance, Rockstar Games has offered bonuses to the payouts of the spooky jobs you could do, like a 2x boost to Judgement Day's moneymaking potential.

Any limited-time activities you do this spooky season will become unavailable until next year. Even then, there is no guarantee that everything will return by then.

Halloween Slashers can be fun to mess around with if they spawn when you least expect them (Image via monkeypolice188, GTAWeb.eu)

It can seem a bit disappointing that the only new main content is Ghosts Exposed, Possessed Animals, and the Albany Brigham. Even so, the return of old events to Halloween 2023 is welcome since elements such as Halloween Slashers and UFO Sightseeing can be legitimately enjoyable.

There used to be stretches of GTA Online weekly updates where the player got incredibly filler content, so it's worth savoring the limited-time Halloween 2023 activities while it's still around.

