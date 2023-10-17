List of all ghost locations in GTA 5 Halloween 2023 update

GTA 5 Online has a big Halloween 2023 update where players can photograph ghosts in various locations. Each snapshot provides $20,000. There's also a bonus of $50,000 that can be earned after photographing Johnny Klebitz, who appears at the end of the event. Another major reward is the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham, which may appeal to Ghostbusters fans.

This guide will include important information surrounding the various ghost locations in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update. Note that all of them except for Johnny Klebitz have two potential areas where they'll spawn. Thankfully, all such locations are nearby, meaning players can find them easily if they know where to look.

Where to find all ghost locations in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update

This is how you can visit most ghost locations in a single night in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update, based on military time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a short synopsis of where to find all ten ghosts in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update:

Spot 1 (from 8 pm - 9 pm): Go to Grapeseed and look for a barn. The specter can spawn on the second floor.

Go to Grapeseed and look for a barn. The specter can spawn on the second floor. Spot 2 (from 9 pm - 10 pm): Visit an abandoned trailer at Algonquin Blvd in Sandy Shores.

Visit an abandoned trailer at Algonquin Blvd in Sandy Shores. Spot 3 (from 10 pm - 11 pm): Approach a wrecked bus next to Maude's trailer in Grapeseed.

Approach a wrecked bus next to Maude's trailer in Grapeseed. Spot 4 (from 11 pm - 12 am): Come over to the El Gordo Lighthouse. The apparition will either be to its side or on top of the building.

Come over to the El Gordo Lighthouse. The apparition will either be to its side or on top of the building. Spot 5 (from 1 am - 2 am): Visit a destroyed home on Joshua Road in Harmony.

Visit a destroyed home on Joshua Road in Harmony. Spot 6 (from 2 am - 3 am): Go to the Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral. This phantom will either be on top of the building or near one of the graves.

Go to the Hill Valley Church in Great Chaparral. This phantom will either be on top of the building or near one of the graves. Spot 7 (from 3 am - 4 am): Show up to the northeasternmost house in Paleto Bay. The spirit will either be near the roof or on the ground behind a window.

Show up to the northeasternmost house in Paleto Bay. The spirit will either be near the roof or on the ground behind a window. Spot 8 (from 4 am - 5 am): Check the waterfall in Two Hoots Falls in Tongva Valley.

Check the waterfall in Two Hoots Falls in Tongva Valley. Spot 9 (from 5 am - 6 am): Go to Raton Canyon Bridge. You will find the apparition either on top of the tunnel or near the middle of the rail bridge.

Go to Raton Canyon Bridge. You will find the apparition either on top of the tunnel or near the middle of the rail bridge. Spot 10 (from 12 am - 1 am): This one is only available after you take a photo of the previous nine ghosts in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update. You can find Johnny Klebitz in front of Trevor's trailer in Sandy Shores, where the former character died.

It is possible to photograph the first nine spirits of Ghosts Exposed in a single day if the player has a quick vehicle.

Ghosts Exposed

Photographing all ten spirits is an activity reserved solely for the Ghosts Exposed event in GTA 5 Online's Halloween 2023 update. This content is only available for a limited time and is expected to disappear in November 2023. If a player wants to earn over $200K and get a free livery for the Albany Brigham, they should capitalize on this content.

