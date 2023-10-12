GTA Online Albany Brigham is finally out: Price, performance, and more

The latest GTA Online update has brought forth the Albany Brigham, a new Muscle car perfect for the Halloween season. This article will cover the most recent information about this vehicle, ranging from its price to performance. For those who don't know, this automobile can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It has no Trade Price to unlock or any other discount available.

YouTuber Broughy1322 has already documented all its relevant performance stats, like top speed and lap time. He usually records all vehicles' data in this regard, including the new Albany Brigham in GTA Online. More details on this topic are provided below.

Top speed and lap time for GTA Online's Albany Brigham

The recent GTA Online weekly update brought forth the Albany Brigham, so let's look at how it fares in terms of performance. According to Broughy1322, these are its top speed and lap time:

Top speed: 105.5 mph (58th in the Muscle class)

105.5 mph (58th in the Muscle class) Lap time: 1:15.559 (55th in the Muscle class)

This vehicle is definitely not going to be dominating races any time soon. Having a roof accessory gives this car a slight bonus to its grip, akin to having a spoiler on many other automobiles. Without it, you'll notice that the Albany Brigham feels a little weaker in terms of performance.

GTA+ offer and price

It's available for free on GTA+ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody who subscribes to GTA+ can claim a free Albany Brigham from Southern San Andreas Autos or The Vinewood Car Club. This offer lasts from October 12, 2023, to November 8, 2023. Doing so will save players $1,499,000. GTA+ members can also now equip the Black Oil Spill Prismatic Chameleon Paint on any eligible vehicle, including this one.

If you're not a subscriber, then you must pay $1,499,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos if you want the Albany Brigham.

Ghosts Exposed livery

This is the Ghosts Exposed livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players who photograph all ten specters from the Ghosts Exposed Halloween event will get the free livery pictured above. Note that the apparitions can spawn anywhere from 8 pm to 6 am, depending on the location you're visiting. This event also provides a decent amount of money, which may incentivize players who don't particularly care about the livery.

Just know that the Ghosts Exposed event is only known to be available during Halloween 2023. It's unknown if players will get another opportunity to get this livery in the future.

Customization

GTA Online's Albany Brigham might not be a good car when it comes to performance, but it has a few decent customization options. For example, you can put a coffin or a stretcher in the back for a more haunted appearance. You even have sirens you could equip on this vehicle. Note no meta-relevant customization options, like Imani Tech or HSW upgrades, are available for this ride.

This car is ultimately something that Ghosthunter fans might like. Anybody else who appreciates the real-life 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor may also enjoy it. GTA Online players should know that this car isn't limited to the Halloween season, but its decorations are best suited for it.

