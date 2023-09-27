5 HSW vehicles not worth buying in GTA Online

As overpowered as HSW vehicles tend to be in GTA Online, a few of them aren't worth buying. These are typically outclassed options that might have been good at one point but are now no longer recommended for purchase. This article will focus on five examples of HSW cars that aren't worth getting on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of this game.

Remember, the PC, PS4, and Xbox One ports lack vehicles with this modification, meaning one would be unlikely to buy any of the following suggestions due to these automobiles not being noteworthy without Hao's Special Works. The following list is primarily about certain HSW options' lack of usefulness compared to their competition in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the worst HSW vehicles to buy in GTA Online

1) Arbiter GT

An Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

There was once a time when the HSW Arbiter GT was GTA Online's fastest Muscle car. Powercreep ensued, and this ride is now just ranked third in its class. Its top speed of 141.25 mph isn't bad, but the Hao's Special Works version of the Vigero ZX has 157.5 mph, and Buffalo EVX has 144.75 mph.

The Arbiter GT doesn't have a good lap time when fully upgraded, either, only being ranked 10th in the Muscle class when this article was written. Spending nearly $2 million on this vehicle and its upgrade isn't really worth it when much better alternatives exist.

2) Banshee

A Banshee (Image via Rockstar Games)

The HSW Banshee is a solid vehicle, but it's in one of the most competitive vehicle classes in GTA Online. So many Sports cars are good. In terms of top speed, an Itali GTO Stinger TT customized at Hao's Special Works blows everything out of the water with its gargantuan top speed of 168.5 mph. Another Hao's Special Works vehicle dominates the scene regarding lap time.

The La Coureuse has a lap time of 0:56.139, which is several seconds faster than second-place option. GTA Online players might have liked the Banshee back in the day, but the La Coureuse and Itali GTO Stinger TT are way better by comparison.

3) S95

A S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle is a little better than the Banshee as far as top speed and lap time go. Sadly, This HSW ride suffers the same issue as the last automobile on this GTA Online list. It was a great Sports car that was highly competitive with other top tiers. Nowadays, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is preferred for straight tracks, while the La Coureuse excels in more complicated courses with plenty of twists and turns.

Rockstar Games seldom nerfs vehicles, so it's unlikely for the S95 to return to its former glory. Maybe it'll get better in a future game, although no GTA 6 leaked footage currently shows this car.

4) Entity MT

An Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another highly competitive class in GTA Online is Super. Loads of great Supercars are part of this title, and the Entity MT isn't bad with HSW upgrades, as its top speed is 150.5 mph. That's the second-fastest in its class, yet this automobile is much worse in terms of lap time.

Being ranked 20th in lap time is not a good feat. If one wants a great HSW Supercar in GTA Online, then the Weaponized Ignus and Cyclone II might be better picks.

5) Brioso R/A

A Brioso R/A (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final car on this list is the Brioso R/A. This car is at the top of its class for Compacts in both top speed and lap time. However, the reason it's on this list is because that vehicle class is incredibly niche, including only 15 cars in total. If you compare the Brioso R/A to other HSW cars, you will notice that it falls short.

A top speed of 124.75 mph is the worst out of any ride that Hao can fully upgrade by a fair margin. Unless you really love Compact cars, it's better to pick a different automobile in GTA Online.

That's the end of this list. If you want related Grand Theft Auto 6 news, then here is a hyperlink to the rumored GTA 6 release date.

