5 reasons to own HSW Vigero ZX in GTA Online (2023)

One of the fastest cars in GTA Online is the Declasse Vigero ZX. Its top speed, high acceleration, and dynamic body design are celebrated. When upgraded, this muscle car becomes a monster on the streets.

Any car that gets touched by Hao's Special Works becomes legendary. The HSW Vigero ZX comes with an HSW Performance Upgrade.

Here's why GTA Online players should own an HSW Vigero ZX.

Vibrant colors and 4 other reasons to own the Vigero ZX

1) Furious. More importantly, FAST.

The Vigero ZX is a classy muscle car that runs at a top speed of 125 mph (201.17 km/h). Not only is it fast, but it has splendid acceleration capabilities. The lap time without HSW upgradation is 1:06.249.

Broughy1322, the famous GTA 5 content creator, ranks the fully-upgraded Vigero ZX at 4th place in muscle cars and 9th place in all cars in the game.

With the HSW upgrade, the vehicle goes up to a crazy speed of 157.5 mph (253.47 km/h) and secures the number one position in muscle cars. This upgrade also reduces its lap time from 1:06.249 to 1:02.546.

2) Reasonable price

The price factor always hinders purchasing a high-end vehicle in GTA Online. In Vigero ZX's case, its base price is $1,947,000. It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

For an HSW upgrade, this car must be owned by players and then can be converted into its HSW version at Hao's Special Works by paying an extra $550,000.

Adding its base price and conversion price, a total of $2,497,000. This amount is indeed high for many GTA Online players.

But for this magnificent beast, this much money is a wise investment, and its return on investment can be seen in its superior performance in street and city races.

3) Unique customization

One of the best things about Hao's Special Works is its assorted and unique component customization. The HSW upgrade consists of multiple options for customization:

Liveries

Louvers

Spoilers

Forged Carbon Body Parts

Brakes

Engine Tunes

Suspension and Transmission

Turbo Tuning

Stage I Stage II Stage III

4) Vibrant color schemes

Apart from its extraordinary levels of performance and velocity, the HSW Vigero ZX has some of the best color schemes of all muscle cars.

With different paint jobs and component colors, the car can be customized in any way players want. They can go for matte, chrome, metallic, pearlescent, and chameleon color schemes.

The key is experimenting with the different colors and what the players want their Vigero ZX to exhibit.

5) Applauded performance

Players tend to decide to own a car based on its speed, design, price, and, most importantly, performance.

On the performance spectrum, the HSW Vigero ZX mainly checks off all the factors in the list: braking, handling, cornering, and driving experience.

A single-cam V8 engine with an RWD layout powers the six-gear vehicle. It should be noted that it takes inspiration from the 2017-2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

With a genuine price range for this elegant muscle car and its superior performance and top speed, the HSW upgraded version of the Vigero ZX should be one of the few vehicles in GTA Online owned by players. It flaunts brilliance, simplicity, and the true definition of power.

