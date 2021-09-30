5 best paint-job ideas for sports cars in GTA Online (September 2021)

There is nothing more satisfying than getting the right paint job for your vehicle in GTA Online. Sometimes it can get frustrating for players to select a color for their sports car in the game, since there are so many color options to choose from.

Players can modify and paint their sports cars at Los Santos Customs or at their Autoshop, if they own one. When it comes to modifying their cars, many players spend a lot of time deciding what color to pick as the rest of the modifications are pretty straightforward.

With the Los Santos Tuner update, everyone is buying new cars and modifying them for the Car Meet. Here are a few ideas for some of the best-looking paint jobs for sports cars in GTA Online.

5 amazing paint jobs for sports cars in GTA Online as of September 2021

1) Metallic Bright Purple + Lime Green Pearlescent

(Timestamp - 1:57)

For players who want to modify their retro-styled cars in GTA Online, they can try using the Metallic Bright Purple color on the car as their primary and secondary colors. The next step will be to select the Pearlescent option and select the Lime-green color. This color combination looks best on classic sports cars as it captures a very 80s' sports car esthetic.

2) Metallic Light Blue and Ice White

(Timestamp - 2:51)

Many players prefer going low profile with their paint job and for such players, this color combination is one of the best. This paint job is best for vehicles where the secondary color is purely an accent color on the car. If players wish to replicate this color, they need to select Metallic Light Blue as their primary color and Ice White as their secondary color. This makes a cool-looking car with white trim.

3) Cyan Blue

(Timestamp - 5:25)

For players who want a car that really stands out in GTA Online, they can go with the Cyan color. To emulate this color, players need to be a part of a crew. Once they are in a crew, they change their crew color to 0,255,255. This color is a rare cyan that shines extremely bright when it comes in contact with the sun.

4) Chrome

One of the best paintjob options in the game is the chrome paint in GTA Online. This practically makes the car a driveable mirror. The paintjob perfectly reflects everything in the game and that gives it a very pristine effect. Having a sports car with this paint job will definitely turn some heads.

5) Metallic Midnight Purple + Lava Red Pearlescent

(Timestamp - 5:54)

These colors are one of the most sought-out options in GTA Online. To get this paint job on a car, players need to select Metallic Midnight Purple as the primary color. The next step would be to select the Lava Red Pearlescent as the secondary color. This paint job looks rich and many players love the way it looks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual views of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan