How does Itali GTO Stinger TT compare to other HSW cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries?

The Itali GTO Stinger TT isn't just on par with other HSW cars in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update; it's better than all in terms of top speed. For those who don't know, the HSW version of this Sports car has a top speed of 168.5 mph. That's an exceptionally high top speed. This vehicle is now the fastest car in the game by a significant margin.

It's possible that a new automobile could surpass it in a future update. Until then, the Itali GTO Stinger TT stands at the top of its class regarding GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries performance. Only a few select planes and a single helicopter outspeed it.

Here is a list of all top speeds for every HSW vehicle in GTA Online, from fastest to slowest, based on Broughy1322's data:

Itali GTO Stinger TT: 168.5 mph

Hakuchou Drag: 157.5 mph

Vigero ZX: 157.5 mph

Stirling GT: 156.75 mph

S95: 155.5 mph

Banshee: 153 mph

Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph

Entity MT: 150.5 mph

Turismo Classic: 150.5 mph

Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph

Buffalo EVX: 144.8 mph

Arbiter GT: 141.25 mph

Cyclone II: 141 mph

Issi Rally: 138.25 mph

MonstroCiti: 135.75 mph

Sentinel XS: 137.75 mph

Astron Custom: 136.25 mph

Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph

A top speed of 168.5 mph is tremendous compared to the second-place spot. The Hakuchou Drag and Vigero ZX are incredibly fast, yet they're still behind first place by a whopping 11 mph. Usually, powercreep would introduce something that's a few mph faster, but the Itali GTO Stinger TT is an entirely different breed in GTA Online.

Excellent performance

Unsurprisingly, it also has a good lap time (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle's performance is also excellent based on Broughy1322's lap time metric. Here are the lap times for all HSW vehicles in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries as of the recent Independence Day weekly update, from fastest to slowest:

Hakuchou Drag: 0:52.736

Weaponized Ignus: 0:55.589

Cyclone II: 0:55.823

Deveste Eight: 0:58.359

Itali GTO Stinger TT: 0:59.292

S95 : 0:59.925

MonstroCiti: 1:00.327

Entity MT: 1:00.494

Turismo Classic: 1:00.693

Stirling GT: 1:00.844

Banshee: 1:00.993

Vigero ZX: 1:02.145

Buffalo EVX: 1.02.546

Astron Custom: 1:04.348

Issi Rally: 1:06.066

Sentinel XS: 1:06.433

Brioso R/A: 1:06.768

Arbiter GT: 1:06.800

Being fifth place out of 18 HSW vehicles is still very good. Note that lap time is most important for gauging a car's usefulness in a race with several turns. If players are racing on something with primarily straight roads, then the Itali GTO Stinger TT's phenomenal top speed is more important.

It's worth mentioning that this San Andreas Mercenaries car has the best top speed and lap time in the Sports class. It's also an Imani Tech vehicle, a trait that most other HSW vehicles lack.

How to buy the Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online

It's a car worth buying (Image via Rockstar Games)

Its base model costs $2,380,000, while the HSW conversion costs $1,418,000. That means the total cost of the HSW of this vehicle is $3,798,000. First, you need to purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport. Afterward, go to Hao's Special Works for the conversion.

Note: HSW vehicles only exist in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

If you need cash, you can always do a heist, Sell Mission, or even some GTA Online money glitches.

