How does Itali GTO Stinger TT compare to other HSW cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries?

The Itali GTO Stinger TT isn't just on par with other HSW cars in GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update; it's better than all in terms of top speed. For those who don't know, the HSW version of this Sports car has a top speed of 168.5 mph. That's an exceptionally high top speed. This vehicle is now the fastest car in the game by a significant margin.
It's possible that a new automobile could surpass it in a future update. Until then, the Itali GTO Stinger TT stands at the top of its class regarding GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries performance. Only a few select planes and a single helicopter outspeed it.
The Itali GTO Stinger TT is the fastest HSW car in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries
Here is a list of all top speeds for every HSW vehicle in GTA Online, from fastest to slowest, based on Broughy1322's data:
- Itali GTO Stinger TT: 168.5 mph
- Hakuchou Drag: 157.5 mph
- Vigero ZX: 157.5 mph
- Stirling GT: 156.75 mph
- S95: 155.5 mph
- Banshee: 153 mph
- Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph
- Entity MT: 150.5 mph
- Turismo Classic: 150.5 mph
- Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph
- Buffalo EVX: 144.8 mph
- Arbiter GT: 141.25 mph
- Cyclone II: 141 mph
- Issi Rally: 138.25 mph
- MonstroCiti: 135.75 mph
- Sentinel XS: 137.75 mph
- Astron Custom: 136.25 mph
- Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph
A top speed of 168.5 mph is tremendous compared to the second-place spot. The Hakuchou Drag and Vigero ZX are incredibly fast, yet they're still behind first place by a whopping 11 mph. Usually, powercreep would introduce something that's a few mph faster, but the Itali GTO Stinger TT is an entirely different breed in GTA Online.
Excellent performance
This vehicle's performance is also excellent based on Broughy1322's lap time metric. Here are the lap times for all HSW vehicles in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries as of the recent Independence Day weekly update, from fastest to slowest:
- Hakuchou Drag: 0:52.736
- Weaponized Ignus: 0:55.589
- Cyclone II: 0:55.823
- Deveste Eight: 0:58.359
- Itali GTO Stinger TT: 0:59.292
- S95: 0:59.925
- MonstroCiti: 1:00.327
- Entity MT: 1:00.494
- Turismo Classic: 1:00.693
- Stirling GT: 1:00.844
- Banshee: 1:00.993
- Vigero ZX: 1:02.145
- Buffalo EVX: 1.02.546
- Astron Custom: 1:04.348
- Issi Rally: 1:06.066
- Sentinel XS: 1:06.433
- Brioso R/A: 1:06.768
- Arbiter GT: 1:06.800
Being fifth place out of 18 HSW vehicles is still very good. Note that lap time is most important for gauging a car's usefulness in a race with several turns. If players are racing on something with primarily straight roads, then the Itali GTO Stinger TT's phenomenal top speed is more important.
It's worth mentioning that this San Andreas Mercenaries car has the best top speed and lap time in the Sports class. It's also an Imani Tech vehicle, a trait that most other HSW vehicles lack.
How to buy the Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online
Its base model costs $2,380,000, while the HSW conversion costs $1,418,000. That means the total cost of the HSW of this vehicle is $3,798,000. First, you need to purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport. Afterward, go to Hao's Special Works for the conversion.
Note: HSW vehicles only exist in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.
If you need cash, you can always do a heist, Sell Mission, or even some GTA Online money glitches.