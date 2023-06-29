List of all free items and discounts in GTA Online Independence Day update (June 29 - July 5)

GTA Online is celebrating Independence Day with a slew of free items and discounts. The latest weekly update was released on June 29, 2023, with all its content lasting through July 5, 2023. Everything of note will be listed in this article. Many of the freebies are clothes, but there is also a Vapid Liberator available at no cost currently. Note that every free item offers a different way to unlock it, so players cannot just get all of them by logging in.

Note that much of this content is based on the United States of America's Independence Day. However, this weekly update's discounts are a bit more generic than the available freebies. Let's now examine what GTA Online players can claim by doing certain activities.

All free items and discounts offered in GTA Online's Independence Day update (June 29 to July 5, 2023)

Pick up a free Vapid Liberator, deck out your MOC with patriotic liveries, or locate the Gun Van to grab the Firework Launcher and Musket to celebrate America's birthday with explosive energy: Independence Day celebrations commence in Los Santos.

One first free item to discuss in GTA Online's Independence Day update is the Vapid Liberator. It's a monster truck with a paint job based on the United States of America's flag. Performance-wise, the Vapid Liberator is very similar to the Cheval Marshall, which is another vehicle in this category.

You can get the Vapid Liberator from Warstock Cache & Carry at $0. Also, the following liveries for the Mobile Operations Center are available at no cost:

Stars & Stripes

Eagle Claw

Eagle Claw Flag

Fighting Freedom

There is still more Independence Day update content to discuss.

Free items from Business Battles

More Independence Day-themed merchandise (Image via Rockstar Games)

Participating in a Business Battle anytime between June 29 and July 5, 2023, may give players the following free items:

Statue of Happiness T-shirt

Pißwasser Beer Hat

Benedict Beer Hat

Patriot Beer Hat

Supa Wet Beer Hat

There need to be at least three GTA Online players in a session for a Business Battle to randomly generate.

San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event

The Blue & Green Camo livery for the Avenger is still available to claim (Image via Rockstar Games)

The San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses Event is still around, so here are the free items you can get during it:

Hinterland Bomber Jacket: Own an Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster Upgrade

Own an Operations Terminal and Mammoth Thruster Upgrade LS Pounders Cap: Sell $500,000 of Air Freight Cargo from the Hangar

Sell $500,000 of Air Freight Cargo from the Hangar Blue & Green Camo livery (Avenger): Beat all Project Overthrow missions.

Beat all Project Overthrow missions. Conveyor liver (V-65 Molotok): Beat all LSA Operations.

This GTA Online event lasts through July 12, 2023. All rewards will be delivered within ten days of completing their associated tasks.

Independence Day discounts

Fans of discounts may enjoy this section (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following items related to Independence Day all have a 50% discount attached to them in this week's update:

Car Horns

Facepaint and Clothing

Firework Launcher

Firework Ammo

Masks

Mk II Weapon finishes

Musket

Patriot Parachute

Some haircuts

Tire/Parachute Smoke

USA Chute Bag

Western Sovereign

Here are the other discounts offered this week:

Annis ZR350: 30% off

30% off FH-1 Hunter: 50% off

50% off Grotti Visione: 30% off

30% off HVY Menacer: 40% off

40% off LF-22 Starling: 40% off

40% off Mobile Operations Center + Upgrades: 50% off

50% off Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: 30% off

There are also some Gun Van discounts. Apart from the usual 10% off on all items, it has the Service Carbine is on sale for 35% off. GTA+ members get everything besides this gun at a 20% discount.

Other free items

The Lucky Wheel prize this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Dominator GTX is available at The Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel. Fortunate players will be able to claim this vehicle (or they can use an exploit to guarantee it).

Additionally, the Grotti Cheetah Classic is GTA Online's Prize Ride reward for players who are in the top three in Pursuit Series races for two consecutive days.

