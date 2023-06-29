Rockstar celebrates Independence Day in GTA Online by giving a free vehicle and huge bonuses this week

Rockstar Games has kickstarted the GTA Online Independence Day celebrations today with a new weekly update. Players can get freedom-themed vehicles, freebies, and many other bonuses until July 5, 2023. Whether one wants USA-themed liveries, celebratory apparel items, or a free vehicle, there’s something for everyone this week.

The San Andreas Mercenaries Special Bonuses Event also continues, giving players another chance to unlock exclusive rewards if they haven’t already.

Rockstar Games starts Online Independence Day event week today

The new GTA Online weekly update is live right now, allowing players to celebrate freedom week until July 5, 2023. Rockstar Games has added a brand new Finders Keepers freemode event in which players can restock their entire businesses’ supplies by getting a traveling transport vehicle in the game.

Apart from the Rockstar Games Social Club Member Exclusive Offer, players can log in to GTA Online this week and claim free USA-themed liveries for their Mobile Operations Centre (MOCs).

However, not everyone could own a MOC in 2023. That’s why the developer is also giving a Vapid Liberator to all players this week to celebrate freedom week. They can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and claim it without spending any money.

Those who love collecting special items can participate in Business Battles this week and collect celebration-themed apparel items along with triple bonuses. This includes:

Statue of Happiness t-shirt

Piswasser beer hat

Benedict beer hat

Patriot beer hat

Supa Wet beer hat

This week, the GTA Online Podium car is none other than the Vapid Dominator GTX, and a Grotti Cheetah Classic can also be claimed as LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

Here’s a complete list of weekly discounts available until July 5, 2023:

30% off

Grotti Visione

Annis ZR350

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

40% off

LF-22 Starling

HVY Menacer

50% off

MOC / MOC Upgrades

Hangar Workshop (with Weapon Workshop)

FH-1 Hunter

Players can get a Western Sovereign motorcycle with Independence Day livery from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Here’s a list of unique reward items that can be claimed as San Andreas Mercenaries Special Bonuses this week:

Hinterland Bomber Jacket

Conveyor livery (Molotok)

Blue & Green Camo (Avenger)

LS Pounders Cap

Players can also earn double money and RP by playing Air Force Zero adversary mode for the next seven days.

