GTA Online weekly update for June 29-July 5, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is finally here, kick-starting the Independence Day celebrations with a free vehicle and many bonuses. From now until July 5, 2023, players can claim a free Vapid Liberator, a limited-edition monster truck with an American livery. Business Battles also give triple bonuses and special celebratory items this freedom week in the game.

Hangar owners can earn 2x money and RP by selling cargo. Air Force Zero adversary mode rewards players with double weekly bonuses. The car showrooms have also received a fresh batch of vehicles to be available for the next seven days.

With plenty to do in GTA Online this week, this article shares everything new players must know about the latest weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event starts today (June 29 to July 5, 2023)

Free Vehicle

Vapid Liberator

Returning weapon:

Firework Launcher

Log-in rewards

USA-themed liveries for Mobile Operations Centre (MOC)

3x Cash and RP

Business Battles

2x Cash and RP

Air Force Zero

Hangar Sales

Business Battles Rewards:

Piswasser beer hat

Statue of Happiness t-shirt

Patriot beer hat

Benedict beer hat

Supa Wet beer hat

Rockstar Games is also handing $300,000 in GTA Online this week as part of the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer.

Latest stock of showroom cars available this week (June 29 to July 5)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Western Sovereign (w/Independence Day livery)

Truffade Z-Type

Vapid Bullet

Karin Boor (w/Star-Spangled Patriot livery)

Annis RE-7B (w/Pegasus livery)

Luxury Autos Showroom

Grotti Visione

Truffade Thrax

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Vapid Dominator GTX

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Cheetah Classic

HSW Premium Test Ride (available for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 users only)

Imponte Arbiter GT

Test Track Vehicles this week

Invetero Coquette D10

Annis ZR350

Pfister Neon

GTA Online Podium car, the Vapid Dominator GTX, is a two-door muscle car available at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.

Complete list of new rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 29 to July 5)

50% off

Hangar Workshop (w/Weapons Workshop)

FH-1 Hunter

Mobile Operations Centre (MOC)

MOC Upgrades

40% off

HVY Menacer

LF-22 Starling

30% off

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Grotti Visione

Annis ZR350

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Event is active, and players can unlock rare items by participating in it before July 12, 2023.

