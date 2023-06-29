GTA Online weekly update for June 29-July 5, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is finally here, kick-starting the Independence Day celebrations with a free vehicle and many bonuses. From now until July 5, 2023, players can claim a free Vapid Liberator, a limited-edition monster truck with an American livery. Business Battles also give triple bonuses and special celebratory items this freedom week in the game.
Hangar owners can earn 2x money and RP by selling cargo. Air Force Zero adversary mode rewards players with double weekly bonuses. The car showrooms have also received a fresh batch of vehicles to be available for the next seven days.
With plenty to do in GTA Online this week, this article shares everything new players must know about the latest weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event starts today (June 29 to July 5, 2023)
Free Vehicle
- Vapid Liberator
Returning weapon:
- Firework Launcher
Log-in rewards
- USA-themed liveries for Mobile Operations Centre (MOC)
3x Cash and RP
- Business Battles
2x Cash and RP
- Air Force Zero
- Hangar Sales
Business Battles Rewards:
- Piswasser beer hat
- Statue of Happiness t-shirt
- Patriot beer hat
- Benedict beer hat
- Supa Wet beer hat
Rockstar Games is also handing $300,000 in GTA Online this week as part of the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer.
Latest stock of showroom cars available this week (June 29 to July 5)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Western Sovereign (w/Independence Day livery)
- Truffade Z-Type
- Vapid Bullet
- Karin Boor (w/Star-Spangled Patriot livery)
- Annis RE-7B (w/Pegasus livery)
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Grotti Visione
- Truffade Thrax
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Vapid Dominator GTX
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
HSW Premium Test Ride (available for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 users only)
- Imponte Arbiter GT
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Invetero Coquette D10
- Annis ZR350
- Pfister Neon
GTA Online Podium car, the Vapid Dominator GTX, is a two-door muscle car available at The Diamond Casino & Resort this week.
Complete list of new rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 29 to July 5)
50% off
- Hangar Workshop (w/Weapons Workshop)
- FH-1 Hunter
- Mobile Operations Centre (MOC)
- MOC Upgrades
40% off
- HVY Menacer
- LF-22 Starling
30% off
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Grotti Visione
- Annis ZR350
GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Event is active, and players can unlock rare items by participating in it before July 12, 2023.
Poll : Do You Find This Week's Update Worth Playing The Game?
Yes
Not at all!
0 votes