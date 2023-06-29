How to get $300,000 free money in GTA Online this week

Rockstar Games recently surprised the GTA community by announcing an exciting offer. Rockstar Social Club is providing an exclusive membership offer that gives eligible players $300,000 in-game currency for free. It is amazing to see such loyalty rewards in 2023, and many fans are wondering how they can claim the amount.

This article shares the eligibility criteria and process of claiming the bonus by eligible GTA Online players.

List of eligibility conditions for GTA Online’s Social Club Member Exclusive Offer

In a Support Page post updated on June 27, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer, which grants eligible players a sum of $300,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online’s MAZE account. The studio listed five conditions that must be met by everyone who wishes to claim the amount.

Here’s a complete list of eligibility requirements that GTA Online players must meet to claim the bonus:

One should be based in the United States (US). One should have signed up for a Rockstar Social Club account before last Monday, June 26, 2023, and verified it via email. One’s account should be in an active state. One should have linked their game/console account to Rockstar Games Social Club account before last Monday (June 26, 2023). One should have played the game once between June 27, 2022, to June 26, 2023. One should not have been suspended or completely banned by Rockstar Games.

If players meet the above-listed requirements, they can go ahead and claim their $300,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online hustle.

How can eligible players claim the $300,000 bonus?

Unlike other bonuses, which had to be claimed from the game itself, the Rockstar Social Club Exclusive Offer involves a different method. Here’s how to claim the free $300,000 this week:

Open the Rockstar Store from an internet browser. Login with an eligible account. Visit the My Offers page. Select the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer and choose Claim Now.

Once done, the amount will automatically be credited to players’ in-game bank accounts. According to Rockstar Games, it may take up to 72 hours for the amount to show up in the game after claiming the bonus.

This is the perfect timing for the extra bonus, as a new weekly update will kickstart the in-game Independence Day celebrations today. There are many vehicles on amazing discounts this week, making the bonus worth claiming:

Grotti Visione

Annis ZR350

HVY Menacer

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

LF-22 Starling

FH-1 Hunter

While these may not be the fastest cars in GTA Online, the discounts on all of them make it worth getting this week.

If players want extra money, the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer is easier to claim than trying GTA Online money glitches.

