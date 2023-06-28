5 fastest off-road cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

In 2023, GTA Online still has a massive catalog of visually pleasing fast cars. With the latest San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, more have been added. Apart from one exotic sports car, the game has received new off-road vehicles, allowing players to explore the ruins and mountains of Los Santos. However, new doesn’t necessarily mean the best, and it’s important to know which ones are better than the rest.

Let’s learn about five of the fastest off-road cars in GTA Online that players should know about in 2023. The list features only vehicles that are still purchasable and can be stored in personal garages after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Top 5 fastest GTA Online cars for off-road terrains (post-San Andreas Mercenaries DLC)

5) BF Ramp Buggy (113 mph)

The Ramp Buggy is a two-seater custom civilian ramp car in GTA Online that was added with the Import/Export update in 2016. It is heavily inspired by the famous Flip Car from the Fast and Furious 6 movie.

The off-roader is powered by a single-cam Flat-four engine, helping it reach a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). Players can easily slip under cars or ramp them with the Ramp Buggy. It is a perfect ride for anyone who wants to wreak havoc in Freemode.

Interested players can visit Warstock Cache & Carry and purchase it for $3,192,000 - $2,400,000.

4) Vapid Ratel (113 mph)

The Vapid Ratel is one of the newest cars added to the game as part of this month's GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life SCORE Class 1, with some design cues taken from Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy.

On the performance front, the Ratel runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a four-speed gearbox. This helps the off-road vehicle reach an impressive top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). It can also complete a lap in 1:05.984, making it the best all-rounder ride for getaway missions.

Players can buy the Ratel from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,873,000.

3) Canis Kamacho (116.75 mph)

The Kamacho is a four-door civilian off-road car in GTA Online that was added in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update. This vehicle's iconic design is based on the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept and Kaiser Jeep M715.

It also runs on a single-cam V8 engine but in an AWD layout. This gives it an advantage over the Vapid Ratel, reaching a maximum speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h). The vehicle's high ground clearance and torque make it an adept off-roader.

GTA Online players can get the Kamacho from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $345,000.

2) Maxwell Vagrant (122.50 mph)

The Maxwell Vagrant is a two-seater civilian off-road buggy that was added with The Diamond Casino Heist update. The car's design is based on the real-life Ariel Nomad, especially its headlights and wheel fenders.

The car runs on a V-shaped engine; however, the exact model is not recognizable. Despite that, the off-road vehicle is powerful, accelerating to an impressive top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h).

Players can purchase the Vagrant from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,214,000 - $1,660,500. The new bonus via Rockstar Social Club can help them with the purchase this month.

1) Declasse Brutus (123.50 mph)

The Declasse Brutus is an off-road custom van added to GTA Online as part of the Arena War update. Its design is based on the real-life Chevrolet K-2500 Silverado (1988) used in the Tango & Cash movie.

While the engine of the Brutus cannot be seen, the vehicle's performance is highly impressive. It is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online, reaching a mind-boggling speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). The vehicle has three equally competitive variants - Apocalypse Brutus, Future Shock Brutus, and Nightmare Brutus.

Players can buy it from the Arena War for $2,666,650 - $2,005,000.

While it is disappointing that several cars were removed from GTA Online, all the rides mentioned above perform best on off-road terrain.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will add more off-road vehicles later this year? Yes No 0 votes