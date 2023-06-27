How to get an Acid Lab in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update?

While GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries didn’t introduce any new business to the game, the Acid Lab remains one of the best investments this year. It is a mobile business that allows players to make good money by selling acid products throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. The entire thing is set up inside an MTL Brickade 6x6 armored vehicle added last year as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

In 2023, there are two ways to get the Acid Lab in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, and this article will shed light on both of them.

Method 1: Getting the GTA Online Acid Lab originally (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

When the Los Santos Drug Wars update was released last year on December 13, the Acid Lab debuted as one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Players must complete The First Dose missions to unlock the Brickade 6x6 vehicle for free, a prerequisite for setting up this business.

Here’s how to start the First Dose missions after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Open the Pause Menu. Go to Jobs. Select Play Jobs. Choose Rockstar Created. Go to Missions. Select the “First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe” mission listed on it.

Alternatively, players can visit Ron in the free roam, denoted as R on the map, to start the First Dose missions.

There are a total of six missions that players have to unlock and complete one by one. Once players finish the last mission, the MTL Brickade 6x6 gets unlocked for free. Players can then set up the Acid Lab for $750,000 after completing the complimentary Acid Lab Equipment mission.

Method 2: Getting the Acid Lab more quickly (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

If players don’t want to grind and complete the First Dose missions, they can directly purchase the Acid Lab business in the game. Here’s how one can buy it in a few simple steps:

Open the internet from your in-game mobile phone Visit Warstock Cache & Carry website Choose the “MTL Brickade 6x6” vehicle Select “Order”

Not needing further setup, the vehicle will cost players around $1,450,000 in 2023. The investment amount can be quickly recovered by running the Acid Lab business without using any money glitches in the title.

Once purchased, the Acid Lab can be requested from the Interaction Menu. Players can still complete the First Dose missions and unlock customization options for the MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle.

As GTA 6 reveal is unlikely to happen anytime soon, players can continue their hustle and become the kingpins of Los Santos by running the Acid Lab business.

