List of GTA Online vehicles expected to be removed soon as part of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar removed a lot of GTA Online vehicles last week as part of the gameplay improvements implemented with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Over 180+ cars and other sets of wheels have been made un-purchasable from in-game websites; however, it looks like more vehicles are already in the queue of getting removed.
According to a report by famous insider Tez2, the developers have hinted at nine more vehicles that might be removed in the future. This includes some of the fan-favorite and classic cars from manufacturers like Declasse, Dinka, Grotti, Invetero, Pegassi, and Gallivanter. This article will share the names of all the rides that can be removed in future GTA Online updates.
Rockstar hints at the removal of more GTA Online vehicles in the San Andreas Mercenaries update
While Rockstar didn’t share the list of cars removed from GTA Online, Tez2 found variables added to the below-mentioned vehicles, hinting that these might get removed soon:
- Declasse Tampa
- Dinka Vindicator
- Grotti Bestia GTS
- Invetero Coquette Classic
- Declasse Mamba
- Pegassi Monroe
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB
- Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored)
- Gallivanter Baller (1st generation)
Players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt as the list is not confirmed and could add more or fewer vehicles in the future. The latest GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update has removed cars from different categories; however, many classic and fan-favorite rides becoming un-purchasable is more disappointing.
List of some of the popular vehicles removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update
Below is the list of fan-favorite vehicles removed from GTA Online by Rockstar to improve the shopping experience:
- Dinka Jester
- Överflöd Entity XF
- Obey 9F
- Pfister Comet
- Vapid Bullet
- Pfister 811
- Annis S80RR
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Överflöd Imorgon
- Annis Savestra
- Progen GP1
- Coil Brawler
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Truffade Z-Type
- Übermacht Revolter
- Enus Super Diamond
- Declasse Lifeguard
- Bravado Rat-Loader
- Declasse Vigero
- Imponte Ruiner
- Dinka Jester (Racecar)
- Weeny Issi Sport
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Übermacht Sentinel
- Bravado Buffalo S
- RUNE Cheburek
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Vulcar Warrener
- Übermacht Oracle XS
- BF Injection
- Declasse Rancher XL
- Annis Hellion
- BF Bifta
- Lampadati Felon GT
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Obey Rocoto
- Pegassi Bati 801RR
- Shitzu PCJ-600
- Pegassi Faggio Mod
- Pegassi Faggio Sport
- Bravado Gresley
- Liberty City Cycles Innovation
- Western Motorcycle Company Bagger
- Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger
- Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign
- Dinka Enduro
- Principe Faggio
- Dinka Akuma
- Canis Bodhi
- Canis Kalahari
- BF Dune Buggy
- Vapid Sandking SWB
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Karin Futo
- Enus Stafford
- Karin 190z
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Vapid FMJ
As Rockstar Games didn’t share the car list before removing all of the 188 vehicles from the game, it is uncertain whether the developers will give any warning before doing the same again.
