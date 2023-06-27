List of GTA Online vehicles expected to be removed soon as part of San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar removed a lot of GTA Online vehicles last week as part of the gameplay improvements implemented with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Over 180+ cars and other sets of wheels have been made un-purchasable from in-game websites; however, it looks like more vehicles are already in the queue of getting removed.

According to a report by famous insider Tez2, the developers have hinted at nine more vehicles that might be removed in the future. This includes some of the fan-favorite and classic cars from manufacturers like Declasse, Dinka, Grotti, Invetero, Pegassi, and Gallivanter. This article will share the names of all the rides that can be removed in future GTA Online updates.

Rockstar hints at the removal of more GTA Online vehicles in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

#GTAOnline In addition to that, Rockstar added variables to 9 vehicles that might be removed in the future.- Tampa- Vindicator- Bestia GTS- Coquette Classic- Mamba- Monroe- Baller LE LWB- Baller LE LWB (Armored)- Baller (First Generation) In addition to that, Rockstar added variables to 9 vehicles that might be removed in the future.- Tampa- Vindicator- Bestia GTS- Coquette Classic- Mamba- Monroe- Baller LE LWB- Baller LE LWB (Armored)- Baller (First Generation)#GTAOnline

While Rockstar didn’t share the list of cars removed from GTA Online, Tez2 found variables added to the below-mentioned vehicles, hinting that these might get removed soon:

Players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt as the list is not confirmed and could add more or fewer vehicles in the future. The latest GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update has removed cars from different categories; however, many classic and fan-favorite rides becoming un-purchasable is more disappointing.

List of some of the popular vehicles removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Below is the list of fan-favorite vehicles removed from GTA Online by Rockstar to improve the shopping experience:

Dinka Jester

Överflöd Entity XF

Obey 9F

Pfister Comet

Vapid Bullet

Pfister 811

Annis S80RR

Pegassi Zorrusso

Överflöd Imorgon

Annis Savestra

Progen GP1

Coil Brawler

Grotti Stinger GT

Truffade Z-Type

Übermacht Revolter

Enus Super Diamond

Declasse Lifeguard

Bravado Rat-Loader

Declasse Vigero

Imponte Ruiner

Dinka Jester (Racecar)

Weeny Issi Sport

Maibatsu Penumbra

Übermacht Sentinel

Bravado Buffalo S

RUNE Cheburek

Canis Seminole Frontier

Vulcar Warrener

Übermacht Oracle XS

BF Injection

Declasse Rancher XL

Annis Hellion

BF Bifta

Lampadati Felon GT

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Obey Rocoto

Pegassi Bati 801RR

Shitzu PCJ-600

Pegassi Faggio Mod

Pegassi Faggio Sport

Bravado Gresley

Liberty City Cycles Innovation

Western Motorcycle Company Bagger

Western Motorcycle Company Cliffhanger

Western Motorcycle Company Sovereign

Dinka Enduro

Principe Faggio

Dinka Akuma

Canis Bodhi

Canis Kalahari

BF Dune Buggy

Vapid Sandking SWB

Albany Fränken Stange

Karin Futo

Enus Stafford

Karin 190z

Dewbauchee Massacro

Vapid FMJ

As Rockstar Games didn’t share the car list before removing all of the 188 vehicles from the game, it is uncertain whether the developers will give any warning before doing the same again.

