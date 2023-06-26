5 best drift cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

Vehicle stunts are a popular activity within the GTA Online community, and drifting is an important part of that. Rockstar Games provides a number of vehicles that can be used for drifting in the game, most of which belong to the tuner class. The Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC hasn't added any new tuner cars yet, but many players still look for the best cars to show off their drifting skills in the game.

There are 19 cars in the tuner category, but not all are ideal for drifting. Thus, this article lists and ranks five of the best vehicles in 2023 that GTA Online players can use for drifting.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Banshee 900R, Pfister Comet S2, and three other best drift cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

Despite its simple and boxy design, the Karin Sultan RS Classic is regarded as one of the best drift cars by enthusiasts. It is based on the real-life Subaru Impreza 22B STI and is powered by a six-cylinder, twin-cam engine with twin turbochargers.

The JDM car has a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h, making it one of the fastest GTA Online cars in this category. Players can also heavily customize it to give off a pro drifter vibe. To do so, Rockstar offers 16 liveries along with other upgrades.

4) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee is one of the oldest cars in the franchise, with Rockstar Games introducing an upgraded version to the current multiplayer game. The Bravado Banshee 900R is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. However, players must purchase the Banshee for $105,000 and then upgrade it to the 900R version in Benny's Original Motor Works for the best performance.

It has a single-cam carbureted V8 engine and can attain a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. The Banshee can also be converted to an HSW version, improving the vehicle's performance.

3) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX has a natural sliding tendency, allowing skilled players to drift the GTA Online vehicle for extended periods of time. Despite its simple design, proper upgrades can transform it into a powerhouse and an attractive vehicle.

It is based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 and is powered by a four-cylinder engine. With complete upgrades, it can touch a top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h. GTA Online players can also use Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires from LS Car Meet to drift it even more.

2) Pfister Comet S2

Like the Banshee, the Comet is another popular drifting vehicle. Rockstar Games offer six variants of the Comet in-game, with the GTA Online Pfister Comet S2 being one of the best drift cars. It is a stylish-looking vehicle based on the real-life Porsche 992.

The Comet is powered by a flat-six engine and a seven-speed transmission. While it is a drift car, players can increase its slide using Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires. With all the upgrades, it has a top speed of 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is one of GTA Online's most stylish drift cars. It is based on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) and has impressive aerodynamics. It also has a powerful twin-cam Inline-four engine with a pod air filter.

It can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h when fully upgraded. While Rockstar Games already offers many customization options, GTA Online players can equip the Jester RR with Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires to increase its drift.

