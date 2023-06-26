Which is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries?

GTA Online provides players with a diverse selection of motorcycles. Although most players use cars or other four-wheelers for frequent commutes, a distinguished class can be seen riding two-wheelers. While Rockstar Games has yet to add new motorcycles to Grand Theft Auto Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, riders still look to get hold of the game's fastest two-wheelers.

Unfortunately, the multiplayer game lacks a proper system to determine a vehicle’s performance without owning it. This often causes players to undergo trial and error before settling for one. This article describes the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online in 2023 and its specifications to address this issue.

The Western Reever is the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online in 2023

The Western Reever was added to the GTA Online: The Contract update in February 2022. It is a stylish motorcycle based on the real-life ARCH Method 143, with minor influences from the ARCH Nazaré, a fictional motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077.

While the game files show its top speed as 93.95 mph or 151.20 km/h, this GTA Online motorcycle can attain a top speed of 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h when fully upgraded. It is also fast on the race track and can complete a lap in 0:59.459 minutes.

The official advertisement for the Western Reever (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Reever is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine and a five-speed transmission. Being a motorcycle, it has a rear-wheel drive layout and can seat only one person. It is also worth noting that the motorcycle is the fastest vehicle in GTA Online among all land-based vehicles. It is ranked 20th among all the fastest vehicles (including planes).

Rockstar Games offers many customization options that improve the vehicle's performance. While it has no special features such as Benny’s Original Motor Works, Hao’s Special Works, or Imani Tech, the normal upgrades include seven backrests, five exhausts, 11 liveries, and 14 windshields, to name a few.

A custom backrest acts as a spoiler and slightly increases the motorcycle’s traction.

Imani's customized Western Reever can be found in the Agency Garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

While it is one of the fastest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, its performance is somewhat subpar. According to Digital Car Addict (YouTube/@DigitalCarAddict), a popular gaming YouTuber, the handling of the Western Reever is a little sluggish and suffers from minor understeer issues. The rear wheel is also glitched and bounces when you perform a wheelie.

Regardless, it is a great motorcycle for speed enthusiasts and can be purchased for $1,900,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

