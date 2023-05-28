5 differences between Hakuchou and Hakuchou Drag in GTA Online

Hakuchou motorcycles are one of the most popular two-wheelers in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers two vehicles, Hakuchou and Hakuchou Drag, each with its own styles and powers. As the name implies, these are Japanese motorcycles manufactured by Shitzu in the game. Although the two motorcycles appear identical, the creators have added certain features that distinguish them.

However, GTA Online has no proper ways to determine the distinguishing factors between the two without owning them. This frequently leads to JDM enthusiasts wasting money on vehicles they don't want. To help, this article lists five differences between the Shitzu Hakuchou and Shitzu Hakuchou Drag in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Price, Top Speed, and three other differences between the Hakuchou and Hakuchou Drag in GTA Online

1) Design and aesthetics

The most noticeable distinction between the Hakuchou and Hakuchou Drag is their design and aesthetics. The former is based on the real-life Suzuki Hayabusa, while the Hakuchou Drag is based on the real-life Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. Although both vehicles in GTA Online have a bulky and muscular appearance, the Drag version has a longer wheelbase.

The rear wheel of the Hakuchou Drag is extended outside with long support from the chassis. In addition, the front one is a slightly inside the fairing, almost covering the upper portion. The rear is also wider than the one in Hakuchou.

2) Price

The prices of the two motorcycles are markedly different. While the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website sells the base model for $82,000, the Drag version is over 10 times more expensive, costing $976,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. Interestingly, the Hakuchou is one of the cheapest motorcycles in GTA Online, and Hakuchou Drag is one of the costliest in the game.

This also impacts their resale value, with the former starting at $49,200 and the latter at $585,600. However, these values can be increased to $104,100 and $1,531,575 if you sell the motorcycles after fully upgrading them.

3) Customizations

Rockstar Games provides various types of customization for both motorcycles. The Hakuchou is one of the oldest motorcycles in the game, released in 2014 with The Last Team Standing update. As a result, it only has standard customizations such as armor, brakes, engine, resprays, and others, with no liveries or other enhancements.

However, the Hakuchou Drag is a relatively new motorcycle and is one of the most customizable vehicles in GTA Online. Aside from the standard modifications, Rockstar Games provides fairings, mudguards, fuel tanks, exhausts, 13 liveries, and many more.

4) Top speed

The customizations also impact the performance and top speed of the motorcycles. The Hakuchou has a rear-wheel drive layout and a six-speed transmission box, allowing it to reach a top speed of 134.00 mph or 215.65 km/h when fully upgraded. It can complete a lap in 1:00.760 minutes.

The Hakuchou Drag is powered by an inline-4 engine coupled to a six-speed transmission box, propelling it to a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h when fully upgraded. It also has HSW Performance Upgrades in GTA Online, reaching a speed of 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

5) HSW Upgrades

While Rockstar Games limited the Hakuchou's upgrades to standard modifications, the Hakuchou Drag can be taken to the Los Santos Car Meet to apply HSW Performance Upgrades. As is customary, it will unlock more modifications for the game and significantly improve its performance.

Rockstar Games provides new brakes, engines, liveries, turbo, and other HSW-supported customizations. It is currently the only motorcycle that supports the feature, as well as one of the fastest HSW vehicles in GTA Online. However, players must pay an additional $1,450,000 to unlock them.

