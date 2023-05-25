GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride Vehicles released (May 25 to May 31)

Rockstar Games released the last GTA Online weekly update for May 2023, adding two new vehicles to the Podium and Prize Ride. These vehicles are free rewards for participating in certain activities and missions. The most recent weekly update will be valid until May 31, 2023, and players can take advantage of these deals anytime during this period.

The current update primarily focuses on Free Mode Events in the multiplayer game, and both vehicles will be great companions for players in their quests. The gaming studio is offering the Desert Raid off-road and Swinger sports classics car that players can use to traverse the map easily.

How to win the Vapid Desert Raid Podium car and Ocelot Swinger Prize Ride for free in GTA Online this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Swinger (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Autos: GT500, 10F

Simeon Showroom: Futo GTX, Cyclone, Vacca, Contende, Zion Classic

#GTAOnline Podium: Desert RaidPrize Ride: Swinger (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Autos: GT500, 10FSimeon Showroom: Futo GTX, Cyclone, Vacca, Contende, Zion Classic Podium: Desert RaidPrize Ride: Swinger (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Autos: GT500, 10FSimeon Showroom: Futo GTX, Cyclone, Vacca, Contende, Zion Classic#GTAOnline https://t.co/KXx1xBLzM0

Rockstar Games is offering the Vapid Desert Raid as the Podium car this week. It is one of the most useful vehicles in GTA Online that can help players to cross many earthly obstacles. However, players must first win it from the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Before that, players should know that the Lucky Wheel has 20 rewards and only a 5% chance of getting the Podium Car. However, you can use GTA Online's Podium Car winning trick to obtain the vehicle every time. While the method can be challenging for beginners, they can always return after 24 real-life hours to try their luck again.

In the meantime, you can visit the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street, Cypress Flats, to check out the Ocelot Swinger Prize Ride vehicle. It is one of the coolest-looking cars in the game that players can now win for free.

To do so, you must finish in the top three positions in the Pursuit series races three days in a row. It is a time-consuming process, and players are advised to keep grinding daily so they do not run out of time later.

Performance details of the Desert Raid and Swinger in GTA Online

The Desert Raid is one of the most powerful off-road cars in the game. It is based on the real-life Red Bull SMG Buggy and has similar looks and characteristics. It has a higher stance and can easily cross obstacles such as rocks and uneven terrains. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h) which is acceptable for an off-road vehicle.

The Swinger is a race car in GTA Online that can outrun most other vehicles. It has a lowered stance and an aggressive aerodynamic body, which allows it to reach a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h). It is also one of the most customizable vehicles in the game.

Poll : Are you planning to get these vehicles this week? Yes No 0 votes