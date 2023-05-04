5 most customizable cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Car customization is one of the most important aspects of gameplay in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games does not skimp on providing heavily customizable vehicles. The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and The Last Dose update added several new cars to the game with unique features and customization options. However, some older cars are still at the top of the list due to their available options.

GTA Online players often struggle to determine a vehicle's performance and customization options before purchasing it. To help, here are five of the most customizable cars for players to try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

BF Weevil Custom, Bravado Banshee, and three other most customizable cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Elegy Retro Custom is one of the most underappreciated cars in the multiplayer game. While most players take it as a regular car, Fast and Furious fans will instantly recognize it as Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the film 2 Fast 2 Furious. Rockstar also provided several options for transforming it into the movie car.

Players can take the Elegy RH8 base model to Benny's workshop, convert it into the Elegy Retro Custom, and apply Paul Walker's car in GTA Online modifications to make the car stand out in the crowd. While the base model costs $95,000, unlocking the custom version costs an additional $904,000.

2) BF Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom is popular among players for various reasons, most notably for being the fastest car in GTA Online. Players can convert an upgraded version of the standard Weevil at Benny's Original Motor Works garage. Once converted, the game unlocks many customization options that completely transform the vehicle's appearance.

Rockstar Games provides 22 bumpers, 15 exhausts, 17 liveries, 17 roofs, and nine spoilers, among other things. It is primarily an off-road vehicle that can also be used in races. When fully customized, it can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX is an armored and weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. Rockstar Games also included it in the Imani Tech vehicle list, providing additional customization options. Players can customize it with nine exhausts, nine front bumpers, five hoods, 13 liveries, 16 spoilers, side armor plating, Remote Control Unit, Machine Gun, Slick Proximity Mines, and many more.

It is one of the best GTA Online vehicles to use in free roam, boasting power, performance, and style. However, the glare of the tail light may irritate some players while driving or riding it. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

4) Bravado Banshee

The Banshee is one of the franchise's oldest and most popular vehicles. Rockstar Games carried on its legacy in the current game, offering extensive customization. While the standard vehicle is already a beast, players can upgrade it to the Banshee 900R in Benny's garage.

Both versions include a plethora of customizations, such as seven bumpers, ten hoods, nine liveries, and many more. The customization also makes it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can also apply HSW upgrades to the vehicle.

5) Overflod Entity MT

The Entity MT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, having been released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It has an aggressive aerodynamic design that can be customized with regular or Hao's Special Works Performance Upgrades.

Rockstar Games provides ten bumpers, 15 exhausts, 14 hoods, 10 liveries, 17 liveries, and numerous other customization options. HSW upgrades improve Entity MT's aesthetics and performance, increasing its top speed to 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h.

