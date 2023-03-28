How to get Paul Walker's Skyline car from Fast and Furious 2 in GTA Online

The Elegy Retro Custom is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online, especially for its resemblance to Paul Walker's 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the popular American film 2 Fast 2 Furious. Although Rockstar Games has added the car to the game, the base design is still far from the one seen in the film.

However, popular GTA YouTuber Digital Car Addict collaborated with Craig Lieberman, who was the Technical Advisor for the first two Fast and Furious films, to recreate Brian O'Conner's iconic vehicle in the multiplayer game.

This article provides a guide on how to recreate Paul Walker's Skyline car in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Steps to recreate Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from 2 Fast 2 Furious

Before you begin, keep in mind that the original Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is not available in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games offers the Elegy Retro Custom, which is a hybrid of the real-life GT-R R32, R33, and R34. To obtain the car, you must first get the Annis Elegy RH8 and upgrade it to Elegy Retro Custom in Benny's Original Motor Works.

Once done, you can further customize the vehicle in any of the garages in GTA Online. Since regular upgrades such as brakes, armor, and engines are subjective to players, this article will primarily focus on visual modifications. The following is a list of all the upgrades that are required in the modification, in chronological order (as shown in the YouTube video):

Front Bumper: Painted Extended Splitter. Rear Bumper: Stock. Bumper Accessories > Bumper Meshes: Remove Bumper Mesh. Bumper Accessories > Intercoolers: Intercooler With Water Sprayer. Engine > Strut Brace: Lightened Racing Strut Brace. Exhausts: Big Bore Exhaust. Interior > Trim > Trim Color: Light Blue. Interior > Dial Design: Mk3 Race Display & Dash Gauges. Interior > Seats: Painted Track Seats. Interior > Steering Wheels: Apex Clubman. Interior > Light Color: Diamond Blue. Interior > Roll Cages: Street Half Cage. Lights > Neon Kits > Neon Layout: Front, Back, and Sides. Lights > Neon Kits > Neon Color: Blue. Livery: Midnight Racer. Plates > Plateholder: Remove Front Plate. Plates > License: Blue on White 1. Respray > Primary Colors > Metallic: Silver. Respray > Primary Colors > Pearlescent: Ice White. Respray > Trim Colors: Light Blue. Skirts: Drift Skirts. Spoilers: Extreme Downforce BGW. Wheels > Wheel Types > Track: Pure Business. Wheels > Wheel Colors: Alloy. Windows: Window Tints: Light Smoke.

These are the modifications that GTA Online players must make to get the Elegy Retro Custom to resemble the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the film. When fully upgraded, it can run at a top speed of 115.25 mph or 185.48 km/h.

Other modifications that were left out or were not available on the aforementioned list can be avoided or applied based on personal preferences.

Poll : Are you planning to get the Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes