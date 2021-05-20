How to build Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline in GTA Online

GTA Online players can recreate Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the movie "2 Fast 2 Furious".
YouTuber Cyanex has made a tutorial video providing a step-by-step guide to recreate this legendary vehicle in GTA Online. Paul Walker's Skyline GT-R broke the mold by using muscle livery on a tuner, making it one of the more iconic cars from the movie.
The GTA series has a large collection of cars inspired by famous real-life vehicles. The Elegy was first introduced in GTA San Andreas and was based on the famous Nissan Skyline GT-R models. GTA Online introduced the Elegy Retro Custom, paying homage to the legendary '90s tuner and it mostly resembles the Skyline GT-R R32 and R33 variants.
By applying a custom paint job based on the movie's vinyl and a few custom parts, players make their Elegy Retro Custom closely match the movie variant.
How to build Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online?
The first thing that GTA Online players need is an Elegy Retro Custom, this car can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works for $904,000. Players can customize the car according to the following specifications:
Bumpers:
- Front Bumpers - Painted Extended Splitter - $11,700
- Rear Bumpers - Stock
- Bumper Meshes - Debadged Grille - $11,040
- Intercooler - Logo Monster Intercooler - $12,000
Chassis:
- Headlight Trim - Stock
- Doors - Painted Wind Deflectors - $6080
- Fenders - Wide Angular Rear Fenders - $1700
Engine:
- Engine Block - Carbon Valve Covers - $47,500 OR Polished Valve Covers - $45,000
- Cam Cover - Blue Exposed Vernier Pulleys - $27,470
- Strut Brace - Lightened Racing Strut Brace - $24,674
Exhausts:
- Titanium Tuner Exhaust - $10,500
Grilles:
- Secondary Grille Surround - $750
Hood:
- Hood Accessories - Painted Hood Lip - $4640
- Hood - Raised Extreme Hood - $11,600
Horn:
- Cop Horn - $3000
Interior:
- Trim Design - Sunstrip - $4960 (Optional)
- Trim Color - Ultra Blue - $5500
- Dash - Carbon Dash & Stripped Interior - $36,600
- Dials - Pod Tacho and Dash Gauges - $22,000
- Doors - Stock
- Seats - Carbon Track Seats - $18,565
- Steering Wheels - Formula Clubman - $18,450
- Light Color - Diamond Blue - $4325
- Roll Cages - Padded Full Roll Cage - $3600
Lights:
- Headlights - Xenon Lights - $7500
- Neon Layout - Front, Back and Sides - $30,000
- Neon Color - Blue - $6150
Respray:
- Primary - Pearlescent - Bluish Silver - $3200
- Secondary - Metallic - Bluish Silver - $670
Livery:
- Midnight Racer - $34,200
Plates:
- Plateholder - Remove Front Plate - $5280
Roof:
- Roof Accessories - Roof Vent - $6240
- Roof - Roof Spoiler - $700 (Optional)
Skirts:
- Drift Skirts - $14000
Spoiler:
- Extreme Downforce BGW - $20500 OR Carbon Wing Type II - $20000
Wheels:
- Wheel Type - Chrome Rims -Tuner - Endo v.2 Dish - $4850
All Upgrades - Max