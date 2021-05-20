How to build Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline in GTA Online

GTA Online players can recreate Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the movie "2 Fast 2 Furious".

YouTuber Cyanex has made a tutorial video providing a step-by-step guide to recreate this legendary vehicle in GTA Online. Paul Walker's Skyline GT-R broke the mold by using muscle livery on a tuner, making it one of the more iconic cars from the movie.

The GTA series has a large collection of cars inspired by famous real-life vehicles. The Elegy was first introduced in GTA San Andreas and was based on the famous Nissan Skyline GT-R models. GTA Online introduced the Elegy Retro Custom, paying homage to the legendary '90s tuner and it mostly resembles the Skyline GT-R R32 and R33 variants.

By applying a custom paint job based on the movie's vinyl and a few custom parts, players make their Elegy Retro Custom closely match the movie variant.

How to build Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA Online?

The first thing that GTA Online players need is an Elegy Retro Custom, this car can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works for $904,000. Players can customize the car according to the following specifications:

Bumpers:

Front Bumpers - Painted Extended Splitter - $11,700

Rear Bumpers - Stock

Bumper Meshes - Debadged Grille - $11,040

Intercooler - Logo Monster Intercooler - $12,000

Chassis:

Headlight Trim - Stock

Doors - Painted Wind Deflectors - $6080

Fenders - Wide Angular Rear Fenders - $1700

Engine:

Engine Block - Carbon Valve Covers - $47,500 OR Polished Valve Covers - $45,000

Cam Cover - Blue Exposed Vernier Pulleys - $27,470

Strut Brace - Lightened Racing Strut Brace - $24,674

Exhausts:

Titanium Tuner Exhaust - $10,500

Grilles:

Secondary Grille Surround - $750

Hood:

Hood Accessories - Painted Hood Lip - $4640

Hood - Raised Extreme Hood - $11,600

Horn:

Cop Horn - $3000

Interior:

Trim Design - Sunstrip - $4960 (Optional)

Trim Color - Ultra Blue - $5500

Dash - Carbon Dash & Stripped Interior - $36,600

Dials - Pod Tacho and Dash Gauges - $22,000

Doors - Stock

Seats - Carbon Track Seats - $18,565

Steering Wheels - Formula Clubman - $18,450

Light Color - Diamond Blue - $4325

Roll Cages - Padded Full Roll Cage - $3600

Lights:

Headlights - Xenon Lights - $7500

Neon Layout - Front, Back and Sides - $30,000

Neon Color - Blue - $6150

Respray:

Primary - Pearlescent - Bluish Silver - $3200

Secondary - Metallic - Bluish Silver - $670

Livery:

Midnight Racer - $34,200

Plates:

Plateholder - Remove Front Plate - $5280

Roof:

Roof Accessories - Roof Vent - $6240

Roof - Roof Spoiler - $700 (Optional)

Skirts:

Drift Skirts - $14000

Spoiler:

Extreme Downforce BGW - $20500 OR Carbon Wing Type II - $20000

Wheels:

Wheel Type - Chrome Rims -Tuner - Endo v.2 Dish - $4850

All Upgrades - Max