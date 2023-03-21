5 major improvements GTA 6 fans expect from Rockstar's next online game

The next installment of the GTA series is currently in development and is expected to introduce new gameplay to the series. Although Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about any aspect of the game, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to speculate about fresh features and improvements.

The September 2022 leaks revealed a few unfinished features, but the majority of them are only from the Story Mode. Although there is no word on the next iteration of GTA Online, many believe it will be a reality and continue to provide theories about it.

This article discusses five major improvements that fans want Rockstar Games to include in the next multiplayer title.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Cross-play, environment upgrades, and 3 more changes Rockstar Games should make to GTA 6’s multiplayer

1) Cross-play option

The cross-play option is one of the most popular features in modern gaming and is heavily requested by Grand Theft Auto fans. The latest title in the series was released in 2013, and it does not support multiplayer cross-play at the moment.

However, with modern hardware and technology, Rockstar Games can easily implement GTA 6 multiplayer cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and other handheld gaming platforms. Apex Legends, a multiplayer battle royale game, supports cross-platform play from consoles to smartphones. Rockstar could also include a similar feature for a more immersive experience.

2) More accessible interiors

GTA 6 is expected to be an extensive game with a plethora of new locations and buildings. While there are a lot of structures in Grand Theft Auto 5, most of them are just for decorative purposes only. Even the food vendors and eateries are only there to fill the space.

Rockstar Games should address this issue in GTA 6 by adding more accessible interiors and other environmental elements to enhance the world and make it more lively. Despite being environmentally rich, Grand Theft Auto 5's open world feels like a wasted potential at times due to these limitations.

3) Loading screen reduction

Although Grand Theft Auto Online has more accessible buildings than Story Mode, it also has more loading screens. Almost every building in the current multiplayer content has loading screens for even simple things such as entering and exiting. In the upcoming title, the developers should eliminate unnecessary loading screens to make the process more seamless.

Doing so will make the game more immersive as GTA 6 players will be able to enter and exit from any interior without having to wait and stare at a dark screen. This will also make the gameplay feel faster as they will be able to engage in a variety of activities without having to wait for the loading screens to end.

4) Encryption of drip-feed content

Grand Theft Auto Online is notorious for leaking new items and features before they are officially revealed. It is built on an outdated framework that modern hackers and dataminers can easily exploit to access unreleased data. This also ruins the surprise element that Rockstar Games plans for its players.

To address this issue, developers should consider encrypting DLC files in GTA 6 Online so that these cannot be exploited by any third party. Preventing leaks will keep players engaged in the game while also maintaining a surprise factor.

5) Environmental changes

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online feels very alive and vibrant, but the in-game environment and structures barely change. The billboards, under-construction buildings, and damaged roads have been in the same state for 10 years, which is a huge letdown in this immersive experience.

The developers should consider incorporating live environmental changes in GTA 6's multiplayer version, where a building or structure changes its overall appearance over time. This could also be used to promote new items added to the game, such as vehicles and clothing.

