GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars revealed (May 4 to May 10, 2023)

GTA Online is set to receive its first weekly update of the month. Rockstar Games has yet to officially release the update or reveal the details via newswire, but data miners at GTAFormus revealed the update early. While no new vehicles or missions have been added to the game, the studio has changed the rewards for the Podium and Prize Ride and is now offering two new vehicles.

The update will be in effect from May 4, 2023, to May 11, 2023, and players can claim their benefits during that time. However, to claim the aforementioned vehicle rewards, you must first win them.

How to win the Pegassi Zentorno Podium car and Ocelot Jugular Prize Ride in GTA Online this week

Leaked information about the May 4 weekly update (Image via GTAForums)

Rockstar Games added the very stylish Pegassi Zentorno to the Podium inside the Diamond Casino. It is a hypercar that normally costs $725,000. The Zentorno is also one of the rarest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. However, Grand Theft Auto Online players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can get it for free this week.

To do so, go to the Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel. However, it has 19 other rewards with only a 5% chance of you winning the Podium vehicle. Nonetheless, you can use the GTA Online Podium car-winning trick to get the vehicle on every spin.

Although Rockstar does not intend for players to win the vehicle in this manner, it is a harmless trick to get the Podium car every week, and many have acknowledged the method. If you don't get it the first time, you can come back after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again.

Meanwhile, race enthusiasts can visit the LS Car Meet on Popular Street to check out the Ocelot Jugular Prize Ride reward. It is a sports car that normally costs $1,225,000. However, you can win it for free by finishing first in a Pursuit Race four days in a row.

Top speeds and other details of the Pegassi Zentorno and Ocelot Jugular

The Zentorno is based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento and features a unique aerodynamic design. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h, making it one of the best vehicles to use in GTA Online races.

The Jugular is based on the real-life Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and features a bold, sporty design. It has eight gears and can reach a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h when fully upgraded.

