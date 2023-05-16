Top 5 most customizable GTA Online cars in 2023

When it comes to car customization, Rockstar Games provides some of the best options in GTA games, and Grand Theft Auto Online is no exception. The multiplayer game has many vehicles, each with its own set of modifications. However, players must purchase a vehicle and take it to one of the in-game garages to see the mods. This can often be frustrating for vehicle enthusiasts who do not wish to spend money on vehicles they may find to be useless.

Rockstar Games also provides no official sources for players to learn about vehicle modifications in advance, forcing them to rely on third-party websites. This article lists five of the most customizable cars that GTA Online players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Annis Elegy Retro Custom, Bravado Banshee, and three other most customizable cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Pfister Comet S2

The Comet S2 is a sports car in GTA Online that can be fully customized. Players can significantly change the vehicle's looks with modifications to make it stand out. Rockstar Games provides 20 bumpers, 15 hoods, 11 liveries, six exhausts, four fog light options, ten headlight covers, 25 spoilers, and many other customization options.

Being a tuner car, the Comet S2 is also an excellent choice for drift enthusiasts in GTA Online. Players can take the vehicle to the Los Santos Car Meet and equip it with Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires for enhanced drift performance.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a muscle car included with The Contract DLC. The update also added Imani Tech to the game, and the Buffalo STX is one of the best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online. Players can customize it in both the Los Santos Customs garage and the Agency Workshop.

Rockstar Games provides five hoods, nine exhausts, nine front bumpers, 13 liveries, 16 spoilers, side armor plating, a Machine Gun, a Remote Control Unit, Slick Proximity Mines, and many other customization options. While the standard upgrades are available on all garages, the Imani Tech upgrades can only be obtained through the Agency.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is best known for replicating Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 from the popular Hollywood film 2 Fast 2 Furious. While the base model, Annis Elegy RH8, has a simple aerodynamic design, GTA Online players can take it to Benny's workshop to convert it to the custom variant.

Once converted, you can customize it to look like Paul Walker's car in GTA Online. Rockstar Games provides ten liveries, 21 spoilers, four license plate modifications, and various customization options for bumpers, headlights, doors, hoods, roofs, and other components.

2) BF Weevil Custom

The BF Weevil Custom is a more advanced version of the BF Weevil base model that can be converted at Benny's workshop. Rockstar Games provides 15 exhausts, 17 liveries, 22 bumpers, 17 roofs, nine spoilers, and numerous other customization options to make the vehicle distinctive.

While the base model is a compact vehicle, the upgraded Weevil Custom is a hotrod. It is an off-road vehicle with quick acceleration. When fully upgraded, the Weevil Custom becomes the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, with a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h.

1) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the oldest cars in the franchise and the most customizable cars in GTA Online. It is the only car that can be customized in three types of vehicle modification garages. While regular players can customize it in LS Customs and Banny's garage, Expanded and Enhanced version users can also equip the car with HSW upgrades.

Each garage has its own set of customizations. The modifications improve not only the vehicle's appearance but also its performance. While the standard vehicle has a top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h, the HSW version can reach up to 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h.

