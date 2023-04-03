Why Omnis e-GT is the best Imani Tech car in GTA Online after Last Dose update

Imani Tech cars are among the most popular vehicles in GTA Online because of their unique customizations and defensive capabilities. The game currently has 10 Imani Tech upgradable vehicles, with the Ocelot Virtue being the most recent addition to the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update.

However, many players prefer the Omnis e-GT over most other Imani Tech vehicles. Rockstar Games added the vehicle in July 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC with Imani Tech support for all-around protection.

This article explains why the Omnis e-GT is still one of the best Imani Tech cars in GTA Online, even after The Last Dose update.

Omnis e-GT has the highest resistance among most other Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online

The Obey Omnis e-GT is a beast straight from the manufacturer. It is a four-seater electric sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online with standard armor plating. Rockstar Games also allows players to equip it with Imani Tech features to further boost its defenses.

According to a defense test done by popular GTA YouTuber GhillieMaster, without any upgrades, the Omnis e-GT can tank up to six RPGs, three homing missiles, three sticky bombs, and seven rounds of explosive bullets. However, once you apply armor plating to it with Imani Tech, the vehicle can withstand the following number of enemy attacks:

Without the driver:

Six RPGs

Six homing missiles

Six sticky bombs

15 rounds of explosive bullets

With driver:

12 RPGs

12 homing missiles

12 sticky bombs

30 rounds of explosive bullets

The tanking ability of the Omnis e-GT is superior to that of the HVY Nightshark, which can only withstand nine RPGs, grenades, and sticky bombs. Although the latter can tank more homing missiles (up to 27), GTA Online Imani Tech vehicles cannot be locked on in the first place, giving them a distinct advantage.

Aside from that, the Obey Omnis e-GT has a respectable top speed of 111.50 mph or 179.44 km/h when fully upgraded.

Other details about the Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT is based on the real-life 2020 Audi e-tron GT. It features a stylishly sporty and ergonomic design with a lowered stance. Since it is an electric vehicle in GTA Online, it is propelled by two electric motors linked to a two-speed transmission box.

Although its top speed is slightly lower than most other race-compatible cars in GTA Online, it has quick acceleration and can reach 0-60 mph in just two or three seconds. This helps the vehicle complete a lap in 1:04.431 minutes. However, the Omnis e-GT suffers from occasional understeering problems.

The Imani Tech features for the vehicle include armor plating, Missile Lock-on Jammer, Remote Control Unit, and Slick Proximity Mines. Interested players can purchase the Omnis e-GT for $1,795,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

