5 best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online (post-The Last Dose update)

Imani Tech vehicles have unique attributes that set them apart from the average car in GTA Online. For instance, they tend to be armored and have access to two valuable upgrades: the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which prevents players from targeting you with explosives, and the Remote Control Unit which makes the car act like an RC vehicle.

This article will cover rides that are eligible for at least one of the two Imani Tech modifications.

Five Imani Tech vehicles worth getting in GTA Online (after The Last Dose update)

1) Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $3,245,000 (+$500,000 for the HSW upgrade)

Although the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus has the weakest armor for an Imani Tech vehicle, it has several advantages worth highlighting in GTA Online:

HSW modifications make it significantly faster than its competition. The machine gun on this car is quite strong.

The uniqueness of the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus makes it something that many players should consider getting, especially since it's legal to use in races. This car can also use the Missile Lock-On Jammer, so an unskilled person is unlikely to hit this automobile with a homing missile.

Lacking a Remote Control Unit isn't a big deal compared to the advantages that this car offers to the player.

2) Virtue

The Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,980,000 (but you can get it for free)

The Ocelot Virtue is a car with top-tier acceleration and excellent handling. Hence, combining it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or Remote Control Unit is a ton of fun. More importantly, this Imani Tech vehicle is obtainable for free just by completing all of GTA Online's The Last Dose missions.

Getting something good for $0 is always a terrific deal. Additionally, the Ocelot Virtue has a good top speed for an electric car. It might be slower than most Supercars, but its overall high capabilities in other performance stats make it a good choice.

3) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,150,000 (Trade Price is $1,612,500)

As far as non-HSW Imani Tech vehicles go, the Bravado Buffalo STX is the fastest option available to GTA Online players. For a ride with a top speed of 126.25 mph, it is pretty affordable. Unlocking its Trade Price only involves a player purchasing an Agency.

This property is necessary to utilize most Imani Tech modifications. Hence, any player seeking to take advantage of this feature will have access to an affordable car without having to do something like Security Contracts.

The overall performance stats on the Bravado Buffalo STX is top-tier for a muscle car.

4) Patriot Mil-Spec

The Patriot Mil-Spec (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,710,000 (Trade Price is $1,282,500)

GTA Online players seeking a heavy vehicle may want to get the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. It's an Off-Road car with a good design and the same impressive armor that most other Imani Tech vehicles possess. The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec's weight also allows it to easily push through most incoming traffic, making it solid to get away from other players and NPCs.

This vehicle is available for a low price of $1,282,500 if GTA Online players complete 15 Security Contracts.

5) Champion

The Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $2,995,000 (Trade Price is $2,246,250)

Although the Dewbauchee Champion's performance stats are rather average for a Supercar, it's still much better than most other cars in GTA Online. The Dewbauchee Champion is also an Imani Tech vehicle, making it an overall competent choice for players to consider using in Freemode.

It has a much higher top speed than the Ocelot Virtue but weaker acceleration and handling by comparison. If you wish to acquire the Dewbauchee Champion at its Trade Price, you must complete the Agency mission, Studio Time, as the leader.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

