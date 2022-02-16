Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online: Price, stats, where to buy, and more

The Patriot Mil-Spec is arguably the best of its class in GTA Online, making ti a worthwhile purchase.

Ever since the Contract DLC update, players have been able to deter potential griefers with Imani Tech. However, only a select few vehicles have these upgrades. A prime example would be the Patriot Mil-Spec. It's a military grade vehicle that is highly competitive in most situations.

Based on the Hummer H1, GTA Online players will find it very similar to the Mammoth Squaddie. What makes it really special is how well it performs. Players will perform exceedingly well with a fully upgraded vehicle. It's a major investment, but it will pay off in dividends.

A comprehensive look at the Patriot Mil-Spec in GTA Online

The Patriot is a classic military vehicle in the GTA series. However, it doesn't even compare to the Mil-Spec variation. Its customization features make it a competitively viable purchase. This article will give players a rundown on everything they need to know.

Price tags and discounts

The current price range for the Patriot Mil-Spec is $1,710,000. GTA Online players will have to save a lot of money just to consider this vehicle.

At the very least, they can unlock the trade price and bring it down to $1,285,000. All they have to do is complete 15 Security Contracts for the Celebrity Solutions Agency. It's a relatively good discount that saves players $425,000. Additional upgrades will cost extra, so players should use that leftover money.

Overall stats

Vehicle expert Broughy1322 has accurately tested the top speed of this vehicle, which can reach 96 miles per hour. It also has a good steering response and braking power. Best of all, it has great off-road capabilities.

The true power of the Patriot Mil-Spec lies in its customization. GTA Online players can add front shield windows that are mostly bulletproof, along with machine guns and slick proximity mines.

Players can also upgrade the vehicle with armor plates. They will provide more resistance to explosive weaponry, giving players the chance to escape.

Where to buy

Despite its military appearance, the Patriot Mil-Spec is not available at Warstock Cache and Carry. Instead, GTA Online players can buy it at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. A good number of Contract DLC vehicles can also be found on this particular website.

Imani Tech upgrades

This is arguably the most important feature of the Patriot Mil-Spec. However, Imani Tech is exclusive to Agencies with the Armory upgrade.

GTA Online players can install a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer. The latter is considerably useful, since it prevents other players from locking on with their homing missiles.

Even if a player gets hit, a heavily armored Patriot Mil-Spec can significantly reduce the damage. Imani Tech just makes it easier not to get hit anyways. Keep in mind that players cannot have both items, so they must select one or the other. The Missile Lock-On Jammer will give them the most use.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul