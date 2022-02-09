Mammoth Squaddie in GTA Online: Price, stats, where to buy, and more

GTA Online players can traverse different types of terrain with a Mammoth Squaddie.

This light utility vehicle was meant to be introduced in GTA 5, before it was ultimately cut. However, GTA Online brought it back for the Cayo Perico heist update. Many guards use it to drive around the military compound. Of course, players can also get one for themselves.

While it's very similar to a standard Patriot, the Squaddie does stand out with its features. Whether on or off the road, GTA Online players can expect a very good performance from this vehicle. To ensure a quality purchase, all they need to do is conduct some research.

Here is everything GTA Online players need to know about the Mammoth Squaddie

The Mammoth Squaddie is based on a real-world Hummer (particularly the HMMWV variant). As such, it's classified as a military vehicle. With that in mind, players will be able to traverse various landscapes. However, they first need to save up a lot of money beforehand.

Price tag

Another view of this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

This military vehicle is a costly investment worth $1,130,000. It falls in line with how Rockstar usually operates. Whenever there is a new update (such as Cayo Perico in 2020), all the new vehicles are sold within the million dollar range. Unfortunately, there is no trade price to lower its costs.

Overall stats

The main strength of this vehicle is how well it performs off the road. GTA Online players will have no trouble driving through rocky surfaces. Best of all, it's perfectly suited for watery environments, such as the river banks of Cayo Perico.

For comparison's sake, the Squaddie handles better than a regular Patriot, but its acceleration is slightly lower. According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, the Squaddie has a top speed of 101.75 miles per hour.

GTA Online players can always upgrade this vehicle at a local mod shop. Various upgrades include better armor and faster turbo engines. It does cost extra, but it will significantly improve the Squaddie's performance.

Where to buy this vehicle

GTA Online players should visit the website for Warstock Cache and Carry. All they need to do is pull up their phone and go to the main web portal (eyefinder.info). The website will appear as one of the first few advertisements. Players can simply click on the link to get started.

Warstock Cache and Carry mainly specializes in military vehicles, such as the Mammoth Squaddie. This particular SUV can store four passengers, which makes it useful for drive-bys.

It can drive underwater

Thanks to a unique snorkeling feature, players can drive underwater without any issues. Normally, submerged vehicles will be rendered immobile due to the water. However, the Squaddie bypasses these restrictions, which makes it perfect for the tropical climate of Cayo Perico.

While they will move through the water at a slower rate, players can still perform techniques like burnouts and back ups. It's a neat feature that allows it to survive a little bit longer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul