GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC was always going to be a matter of great excitement since players would love nothing more than a new action-packed heist. However, each Heist DLC brings more than just the heist itself. The new DLC comes with several new vehicles, items, weapons, and more to GTA Online.

Instead of dropping all of the new content at once, Rockstar Games follows a 'drip-feed' style of content drops. Meaning, new vehicles and other items will gradually make their way into GTA Online over the course of a couple of months or so.

Dataminers and other eagle-eyed GTA Online players found a list of vehicles ahead of their eventual release and have been crossing them off the list every Thursday. This week in GTA Online, the much-awaited and highly anticipated Mammoth Squaddie rolls in, crushing everything under its massive treads.

The Mammoth Squaddie: The newest car in GTA Online

"Long gone are the days of playing army men with other kids. Now you play army men with grownups. And what's more grownup than giving each other a high and tight before piling into an armored truck, stripping to the waist, and making revving noises? It's just like the old days, but your mom's not there to make you snacks."

―Warstock Cache & Carry description

Just about anyone who plays GTA Online has to have a penchant for military-themed vehicles, and this LUV is a classic that players will be excited to own. However, players must remember that this isn't exactly a weaponized vehicle but is a capable military vehicle with some off-roading capabilities.

The prevailing theory is that the Squaddie was a cut vehicle, originally designed to be much earlier than the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. However, fans are now happy that it is finally here.

The LUV design is very similar to the Patriot, with some glaring differences and perhaps a slight boost in performance. Unlike many of the other DLC vehicles in GTA Online post-Cayo Perico, the Squaddie is priced quite comfortably in terms of value for money.

Coming in at $1,130,000, the Mammoth Squaddie isn't exactly the most extravagant buy in GTA Online. While players will undoubtedly be a little let-down because there are no turret .50 cal Machine Guns on the top, the Squaddie is still an imposing figure.