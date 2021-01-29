How to get Vetir, the newest military truck in GTA Online

Players who have played through the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online have undoubtedly come across the Vetir in all its lumbering glory. The truck is as military-looking as they come and is quite a capable off-roader.

However, the Vetir can't exactly climb steep hills as its engine simply cannot carry the lumbering mass that is the rest of the truck. GTA Online players love a novelty vehicle and would love owning a Vetir even if it isn't beneficial.

The Vetir's design is quite similar to other military transport vehicles such as the Barracks but lacks its aggressive bite. Seeing how expensive the Vetir is, beginners would do well to stay clear of it in GTA Online, as spending over a million for a novelty vehicle doesn't make much sense.

Obtaining the Vetir in GTA Online

The Vetir was quite a fun part of the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, with players being able to infiltrate El Rubio's compound by combining the Vetir with guard uniforms.

The Vetir is available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for a whopping $1,630,000. Players can unlock the trade price on the Vetir ($1,222,500) by completing the Cayo Perico Heist as Leaders.

Outside of its lumbering appearance, relatively fast acceleration, and decent off-road capabilities, the Vetir doesn't have much to offer. Yet, if GTA players truly want to make a statement with how much money they can afford to throw around, then this vehicle should be right up their alley.

Advertisement

Trivia:

'Vêtir' is French for 'getting dressed,' hinting at the French origins of its real-life counterpart. It may also refer to its role in The Cayo Perico Heist, where it allows players to con themselves into the compound after dressing up in guard clothing and pulling up in this truck.

(Source: GTA Wiki Fandom)