GTA Online is known for its diverse assortment of high-end vehicles. From futuristic motorcycles to weaponized cars to mobile military bases, the game has it all.

The sheer number of choices available, however, often make it extremely hard for players to decide what kind of vehicle they should invest their hard-earned money in.

Military vehicles have always been a popular choice in GTA Online. While they may not perform as well as the Vigilante or the Pariah on the fast lane, they're still highly useful in their own right and deserve all the buzz they've received over the years.

This article talks about five of the best military vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 best military vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 Canis Crusader

While the Crusader features average speed and acceleration, which is not surprising for such a bulky vehicle, its handling is extremely nimble, making for a butter-smooth ride through the dust and debris of the sprawling city. A number of GTA Online vehicles claim unflinching endurance against gunfire, but the Crusader really puts up one heck of a fight before going down.

#4 HVY APC Tank

Like many large vehicles, the APC Tank admittedly suffers from poor acceleration and moderate speed. However, not many GTA Online vehicles would have it in them to challenge this deadly force of nature.

When riding the APC, players won't have to worry about being shot to death, as the vehicle is remarkably strong and capable of taking its fair share of assaults. Moreover, it's a weaponized vehicle, so the enemy might as well take a seat behind the curtain and let the APC enjoy its walk of fame.

#3 HVY Barracks Semi

Unlike many bulky vehicles in GTA Online, the Barracks Semi features decent acceleration and top speed. Its strong and sturdy frame ensures the safety of the driver and is capable of handling a bit of gunfire before blowing up. What helps the Barracks Semi stand apart from the rest is its handling. Definitely one of the best military vehicles available to players in GTA Online.

#2 The Barrage

The Barrage is undoubtedly one of the best vehicles players can get their hands on in GTA Online. Equipped with a number of cool features, the Barrage makes for one heck of a thrill-ride, both in on-road and off-road environments. Given its off-road wheels and high suspension, the Barrage will have no trouble tackling the uncertainty of off-road conditions. Moreover, the vehicle is impressively strong. It will take a lot more than a bunch of gunfire to take the Barrage down.

#1 Mammoth Thruster Jetpack

One can't talk about the best military vehicles featured in GTA Online without raving about the popular Mammoth Thruster Jetpack. A look at this embodiment of style and luxury will have players scrambling for their savings.

The Thruster's speed and acceleration is beyond impressive. It hosts amazing traction, great handling and unbeatable endurance. All in all, one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Disclaimer: This article only reflects the author's personal opinions