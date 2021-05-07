5 fun weaponized vehicles GTA Online players should own

Most weaponized vehicles are fun to use in GTA Online, but some of them are in a league of their own.

GTA Online has introduced a myriad of weaponized vehicles throughout the years. Some of them are mediocre and utterly forgettable, but it's the memorable weaponized vehicles that GTA Online players enjoy the most.

"Fun" is a subjective term, so some players are bound to disagree with the following entries on this listicle. That's perfectly okay, as the primary criteria for this article involves vehicles that are useful in some capacity within GTA Online. After all, if a player is less frustrated in certain situations, then that means they're having more fun than misery, and GTA Online can be a frustrating game to play sometimes.

Five fun weaponized vehicles GTA Online players should own

#5 - Invade and Persuade Tank

The Invade and Persuade Tank (Image via GTA Wiki)

RC vehicles are often silly in nature, and the Invade and Persuade Tank is no different in this regard. It's impervious to damage from bullets, which is something some GTA Online players might not know about. However, it can still be destroyed by explosives. That said, there are some advantages to using this RC vehicle in GTA Online.

Players using the Invade and Persuade Tank are invisible to other players on their radars. Considering RC vehicles despawn the player's model, this can greatly aid their escape in certain situations. Plus, it's fun to massacre random NPCs from time to time, considering law enforcement has virtually no chance of killing the player.

#4 - Akula

The Akula (Image via GTA Wiki)

A helicopter that can reduce Wanted Levels to just two stars is awesome. However, that isn't the only benefit that the Akula's stealth mode can bring to GTA Online players. It will also hide players from the minimap radar, along with whatever items they may be carrying, which makes it convenient when players don't wish to be bothered by hordes of angry players.

Of course, the weapons on the Akula are also pretty nifty. It has a Nose-Mounted Turret, Miniguns, Missile Pods, and Bombs, with the latter two categories having several options to consider. It's a powerful helicopter offensively, and it can even survive two direct hits from homing missiles, so it's not helpless if a player sees an aggressive player.

#3 - Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is a terrific weaponized vehicle, except it's primarily thanks to its amazing armor and less so its weaponry. As far as weaponry goes, the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom has a mounted machine gun on the top, which isn't as impressive as what the other weaponized vehicles on this list bring to the table.

Its Proximity Mines are also pretty neat, but the main utility in the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom lies in the fact that its defensive capabilities are amazing. It can survive up to 27 homing missiles (or 14 RPGs), which is far more than what most other vehicles can do.

Considering some vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II have a limit of 20 missiles, it makes the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom a fun vehicle for going from one point to another in GTA Online as the player won't have to fear being blown up easily.

#2 - Oppressor Mk II

The Oppressor Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

Speaking of the Oppressor Mk II, this infamous vehicle is surprisingly fun to drive around GTA Online. Its reputation is terrible as it's extremely easy to use for griefing, but it's its ease of access that makes it so fun to use. People wouldn't be using this hotly-contested vehicle if it wasn't so effective in free mode.

Of course, it doesn't have to only be used for fighting other players. It's still a flying bike, so players can use it in the place of a helicopter to travel the GTA Online world as they'd please. Considering its mobility and offensive capabilities are top-notch, players could use it to deter other players from targeting them, which would allow some players to enjoy GTA Online in peace.

#1 - Toreador

The Toreador (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Toreador is everything a player could want in a weaponized vehicle. It's powerful, durable, fast, and it even has some special abilities that make it stand out from other vehicles in GTA Online. For starters, the Toreador has unlimited missiles, which makes it more offensively potent than the Oppressor Mk II in certain situations.

Defensively, the Toreador is capable of taking a few direct hits from a rocket. It's not as impressive as what the Insurgent is capable of doing, but it's still pretty noteworthy given its frame would make it seem less durable than what it is.

The Toreador's booster and ability to be fully submerged underwater is a fantastic niche that not many other weaponized vehicles can do. The few that can do this are largely outclassed by the Toreador, which makes it one of the best (and most fun) weaponized vehicles to use in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.