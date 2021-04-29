When it comes to special weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, it simply doesn't get more competitive than the Vigilante and the Toreador. For the longest time, Vigilante reigned supreme in GTA Online as one of the most menacing on-ground vehicles that were deadly, durable, as well as fast.

Until 2020's Cayo Perico Heist introduced GTA Online players to the Pegassi Toreador, which became a strong contender for the top spot occupied by the Vigilante. However, make no mistake, both cars are massively priced, and some can argue, way too overpriced for their own good.

Yet, their diverse use-case goes a long way in justifying their massive price tags. As well as the fact that the game makes it abundantly clear that this kind of vehicle should be reserved for much later in the game once the player has enough money to throw around.

Toreador vs Vigilante: Which weaponized vehicle should players buy in GTA Online?

Price

Pegassi Toreador: $3,750,000

Grotti Vigilante: $3,660,000

As players can see, there is not much that separates the two when it comes to pricing, so it's not clear right off the bat which one seems like more value-for-money.

For fans of the Dark Knight, the Vigilante's 3million plus price tag doesn't mean much, as owning the GTA equivalent of the Batmobile is just about the coolest thing imaginable.

However, for those looking to buy something with more kick and cool features, the Toreador might just be it. Nonetheless, the Vigilante makes a great case for itself as one of the toughest SOBs around.

Features/Specialities

Vigilante

Vigilante holds the top spot as the fastest means of ground transport in GTA Online, as even without the boost, it can easily hit a 120 miles per hour top speed. Combined with the boost, its top speed is somewhere around the 150 mph range, which is absolutely nuts.

In terms of weaponry, it includes Dual Machine Guns and Homing Missiles, making it a formidable enemy to go up against. While the armor holds up against bullets, it is abysmal when going up against enemies using explosives or missiles.

It takes about one hit of a Homing Missile to blow up the Vigilante, which is rather disappointing for a car with so many good features.

Toreador

The Toreador is quick, but not nearly as quick as the Vigilante, even with the boost. Its handling is also closer to a muscle car than the Italian sports car aesthetic the car seems to boast. However, its greatest strength in GTA Online comes from the unlimited missiles that it carries onboard.

Effectively, the player can spam unlimited missiles for hours and not be afraid of running out. Plus, the vehicle can go underwater, making it quite a frustrating enemy to go up against, especially if there is water nearby, as it can quickly escape.

It is far stronger than the Vigilante, with it taking about six Homing Missiles to bring it down in terms of armor.

Verdict

If the player is looking for a unique, fast, and devastating weaponized vehicle in GTA Online, they would be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Toreador. Its relatively quick acceleration, decent armor, amphibious nature, and unlimited missiles give it the edge over the Vigilante.

However, this purchase should be reserved for later in the game because it is a costly one.