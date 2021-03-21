GTA Online features a number of addictive wonders, but weaponized vehicles make for a whole new level of engagement.

These vehicles are often super expensive and for good reason. Not only are they intimidating enough to send the enemy running for the hills, but they are also extremely powerful in nature. The Oppressor MK II, for instance, has become a symbol of unbridled anarchy in any GTA Online lobby.

This article takes a look at some of the most expensive weaponized vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 most expensive weaponized vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

#5 The Deathbike

While futuristic armored cars hold a special place in GTA Online, the unparalleled value of lightning-fast motorcycles should never be underestimated.

In terms of handling and overall performance, the Deathbike takes heavy influence from the Gargoyle and boasts the highest top speed of all land vehicles, recorded at a staggering 150 mph.

Like the popular Scramjet, the Deathbike comes equipped with a special feature called the jump mode, which, when activated, hurls the bike into the air with a powerful lurch.

The Deathbike can be equipped with miniguns and sawblades, making it one of the most powerful weaponized vehicles featured in GTA Online.

This beast of a vehicle can be purchased from Arena War TV for a whopping $1,269,000.

#4 The Terrorbyte

GTA Online features many weaponized vehicles and versatile cars, but the likes of the Terrorbyte have seldom been seen in the game before.

The Terrorbyte is essentially a powerful truck, a mobile military base that takes influence from the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle. It is exceptionally versatile.

The Terrorbyte comes equipped with a 'nerve center' that allows players to conduct all their business from one central location. That is perhaps the most important reason to own this vehicle in GTA Online.

The Terrorbyte costs $1,375,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

#3 The Vigilante

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car based on the infamous Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns.

Vigilante sports an aerodynamic and unique bodywork, where the front end of the car is distinguished by its narrow profile and two iconic pronged fins.

Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), the Vigilante is perhaps the fastest land vehicle featured in GTA Online.

It is priced at a whooping $3,750,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry.

#2 The Avenger

The Avenger was added to GTA Online as part of the infamous Doomsday Heist.

This tilt-rotor aircraft takes inspiration from the popular V-22 Osprey, and, like its predecessor, performs exceptionally well. Its acceleration is beyond impressive and its handling never fails to make a decent case for itself.

Recorded at a top speed of 178.50 mph (287.27 km/h), the Avenger outclasses a number of GTA Online vehicles, including the famous Oppressor MK 11.

As one of the most expensive weaponized vehicles in the game, it comes equipped with explosive cannons and lethal bombs that can annihilate the enemy in the span of a few seconds.

The Avenger costs $3,450,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

#1 The Oppressor Mk II

When it comes to futuristic flying vehicles, the Oppressor MK II easily leaves its contemporary competitors in the dust.

Above ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph and showcases high acceleration, nimble handling and great traction. Above water, the Oppressor MK II functions pretty much like a hovercraft and features unbeatable speed and acceleration.

The flying motorbike comes equipped with explosive machine guns and powerful missile launchers, which explains why it's the most expensive weaponized vehicle featured in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,890,250.