How to get the Specialized Workshop in GTA Online

GTA Online throws enough opportunities towards the player's way for them to truly move up in the world and make the best out of their time in the game.

From the various businesses available that allow players to make beaucoup bucks or the many weapons at their disposal, players always have the tools for success.

The name of the game in GTA Online is to have the meanest loadout on oneself at all times so as to never be in danger of being outgunned or overpowered. In order to do that, players will need all the help they can get from all sorts of weaponized vehicles and powerful weaponry.

Therefore, to truly take that next step, players will need Weaponized Vehicle Workshops.

Getting the Specialized Workshop in GTA Online

Weaponized Vehicle Workshops can be made available in properties and vehicles such as Bunkers, Facilities, and Nightclubs, as well as in the Mobile Operations Center, the Avenger, and the Terrorbyte.

The Terrorbyte contains what is called the Specialized Workshop, which can only be used to customize the Oppressor MKII. While the others can be used to modify, customize, and upgrade certain weaponized vehicles in GTA Online.

The Specialized Workshop comes in handy as the Oppressor MKII is a supremely dominant vehicle in the game. As it can only be upgraded and customized in the Specialized Workshop, players must buy a Terrorbyte and the Workshop soon after their Oppressor MKII.

To get a Specialized Workshop, players must simply purchase a Terrorbyte and then fit a Specialized Workshop, which costs $495,000.

Each Weaponized Vehicle Workshop has a certain number of vehicles that it can customize and upgrade. For example, the Bunker's Weaponized Vehicle Workshop can be used to customize the following:

Vom Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Mobile Operations Center

Jobuilt Hauler Custom

Jobuilt Phantom Custom

The MOC, by far, has the most amount of customizations available for a large number of vehicles and should definitely be a priority for GTA Online players.

The Terrorbyte and the Oppressor MKII are quite the package when used in tandem and perfectly complement each other. The Specialized Workshop provides the extra kick to the Oppressor MKII, making it that much more useful in GTA Online.