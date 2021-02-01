List of GTA Online vehicles released in 2021 so far

The Cayo Perico Heist update has been built up as GTA Online's biggest ever update to date, and it looks like it has lived up to the hype.

The update has been following a drip-feed style of content drops, which essentially means that newer content becomes available in the game over time.

This is a good choice, as unloading a bunch of new stuff at once in GTA Online for the players would cause them to lose interest early on. This way, new vehicles and items will steadily make their way into the game and keep players hooked.

GTA Online players have been spoilt for choice when it comes to vehicles as, over the years, Rockstar has provided players with plenty of them to get excited about.

Here we take a look at the new vehicles that have made their way over to the game in 2021 as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update.

GTA Online vehicles released in 2021 so far

#4 - BF Weevil

Advertisement

While technically, the BF Weevil could've been obtained in December 2020, due to it being available for free in the Holiday Bonuses 2020. However, the car became available for purchase in January 2021, much to the delight of vintage-car enthusiasts in GTA Online.

The BF Weevil is priced at $870,000 and is a decent enough car when it comes to performance. However, the performance simply isn't why players flock to the Weevil, as its looks are the car's biggest draw.

The BF Weevil is a 2-door compact and is one of the most visually impressive vehicles in its class in GTA Online.

#3 - Manchez Scout

The Manchez Scout first appeared during the Cayo Perico Heist as a supremely fun dirt bike that players could use to gather intel.

One of the main reasons why players enjoy the Manchez Scout is its ability to let the player pop some remarkably long wheelies.

The Manches Scout isn't as fast or as nimble as many other off-roaders and motorbikes, but few are as fun to drive around in. This military off-roader is worth $225,000 in Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online.

#2 - Vapid Slamtruck

Advertisement

This monstrous vehicle made its way over to GTA Online in 2021, and the stunt-enthusiasts in Freemode simply couldn't get enough of it. While far from the most useful vehicle around in the game, the Vapid Slamtruck is certainly amongst the most fun.

The Slamtruck's biggest draw, quite literally, is the huge ramp it carries on its back that allows players to send themselves hurtling through the air. The vehicle is a particular favorite in Freemode, with players launching themselves off of the ramp.

Seeing a Slamtruck pass by is akin to seeing an ice cream truck as a kid, and players cannot resist a good jump off of its ramp. The Slamtruck is available for $1,310,000 in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

#1 - Vetir

The Vetir is the ultimate symbol of military might, with its massive carrying capacity in the back, but is actually a slow and lumbering mess of a truck.

The truck might not be the most powerful vehicle around and handles as well as a school truck in the corners. But, it can still be a decent enough buy for players.

The car is liable to top over when turning too quickly and too severely, making it less than ideal for uneven terrains. The car has a decent off-road grip but still far from ideal.

The truck is available for $1,630,000 in Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online.