5 best contact missions to earn cash and RP in GTA Online

Contact missions are a great way to make money in GTA Online while also having a blast with friends.

These missions are somewhat like the Story Mode missions from GTA 5. They revolve around a particular plot (not necessarily a follow-up storyline) and unlock as the player levels up in the game. Not only are they quite fun to do, but they are also considerably generous in terms of RP and payouts.

This article takes a look at 5 of the highest-paying contact missions featured in GTA Online.

NOTE: This article reflects the author's personal views.

5 highest-paying contact missions featured in GTA Online

#5 Diamonds for Trevor

Diamonds for Trevor is one of the highest-paying missions in GTA Online. The objective of the mission is to go to Paleto Bay and steal diamonds for Trevor, who happens to be the craziest protagonist in the game.

After stealing the diamonds, the player will need to get to the stationed jetty as fast as possible and take it to the drop-off.

Diamonds for Trevor allows up to four players and unlocks at level 70. The payout depends on the time spent doing the mission.

#4 Blow-Up

Blow-Up is the ideal contact mission for players who are looking to make a quick buck in GTA Online. It features Simeon Yetarian, who is unhappy with a dealership in Strawberry Avenue. Since Simeon doesn't like being messed with, he will not rest until all of the dealership's vehicles are destroyed.

This mission unlocks at level 12 in GTA Online and allows up to 2 players. The payout is around $21,000.

#3 Rooftop Rumble

Who would have thought that a mission centered around a bunch of documents could be so action-packed?

Rooftop Rumble is not only super fun to do, but it's also good for making a quick buck in GTA Online.

The objective of the mission is to steal a bunch of official documents for Martin Madrazo.

Rooftop Rumble allows up to 4 players and unlocks at level 75 in GTA Online. Players can make anywhere from $18,000 to $22,500 from this mission.

#2 Pier Pressure

Pier Pressure is a goldmine for players who are good at infiltrating secret meetings while keeping a low profile.

The objective of the mission is to steal a package containing methamphetamine from a drug meeting that's being held at Los Santos. Players will have to deliver the meth to Gerald's place.

Pier Pressure unlocks at level 6 in GTA Online and allows up to 4 players. Rewards depend on the time spent playing the mission.

#1 Trash Talk

The objective of Trash Talk is to blow up the trash trucks in El Burro Heights, kill the rival operation and prevent the crew boss from escaping.

Trash Talk allows up to 4 six players and is the final contact mission featured in GTA Online. Players will be rewarded with a hefty $50,000 for completing it.