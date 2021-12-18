5 reasons why GTA Online’s Dewbauchee Champion is a great super car

The Dewbauchee Champion is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online's The Contract update.

Players should be excited to get their hands on the latest super car. GTA Online has just released a select few vehicles with exclusive features. Some of these completely redefine the game itself, such as the exquisite Champion. Players can get one at the Legendary Motorsport website.

It normally costs $2,995,000, although players can unlock the trade price for $2,246,250. Admittedly, this is ridiculously expensive for a GTA Online vehicle. If the player has more than enough money, however, it's absolutely worth the purchase. Imani Tech really brings out the best in this vehicle.

Five reasons why GTA Online's Dewbauchee Champion makes for a great super car

5) It's based off the real world Aston Martin Victor

The Aston Martin Victor can only be described as a retro super car. It uses the latest technology while maintaining a vintage look. Only a select few can own this particular vehicle in real life.

4) Players have plenty of customization options

GTA Online players want both style and substance in their vehicles. The Champion has a good range of custom features to make it stand out. For example, players can replicate the Aston Martin Victor with a dark green paint job.

Players can also mix it up with various spoilers, skirts, and sunstrips. Even the suspension can be lowered to its minimum height. That's not even getting to the turbo and transmission.

3) The Champion has a very sleek design

The Champion isn't the fastest super car, but it's one of the nicest looking ones in GTA Online. It's a very detailed car with a carbon fiber body. This is to be expected when it's based off an Aston Martin vehicle. Most GTA Online players would simply buy it for its stylish looks.

2) Players can use the Remote Control Unit

The Champion is one of four vehicles that can use the Remote Control Unit. Imani Tech sells it for only $235,000, which gives players a very useful function. They can now control the Champion anywhere on the map.

Players can activate this special ability through the Interaction Menu. They don't have to be inside the car to control it. A player can be on one side of the map while the Champion is on the other. While it's great for surprise attacks, they can only be used while grounded.

1) It has a Missile Lock On Jammer

GTA Online griefers have been a problem for several years now. Most of them use the Oppressor Mk II, since it can easily lock onto targets with homing missiles. The Champion is one of the very few vehicles to counteract them.

Players can pay $400,000 to install a Missile Jammer. This will prevent opponents from automatically locking on with their missiles. Instead, they are forced to rely on their manual aiming. It's a welcome upgrade that players have wanted for a very long time now.

Keep in mind that GTA Online players have to choose between the Missile Jammer and Remote Control Unit.

