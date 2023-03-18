How to claim free Ocelot Virtue car in GTA Online The Last Dose update

The highly anticipated supercar, the Ocelot Virtue, was finally released in GTA Online with the recent update, The Last Dose. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its release since it was first teased in the Los Santos Drug Wars update in December 2022. However, the release of the new vehicles was staggered, leaving players waiting for the Ocelot Virtue.

With the release of The Last Dose update, the much-awaited Ocelot Virtue made its debut in GTA Online on March 16, 2023. The supercar is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport, but there is a way to get it for free. Here's how players can claim the Ocelot Virtue without spending any money.

How GTA Online players can claim the Ocelot Virtue for free in The Last Dose update

The Last Dose update for GTA Online includes five exciting missions in which players join the Fooliganz in their war against Dr. Isiah Friedlander. The doctor's assets are seized upon completion of those five campaign missions, and one of them is found to be the Imani Tech supercar, Ocelot Virtue.

Within a few minutes of finishing the final Last Dose mission, BDKD, you will receive a notice at the top left corner of your screen instructing you to collect Dr. Friedlander's personal car, with a yellow personal vehicle icon indicating its position on the map.

The aforementioned notification (Image via YouTube/HarmNone)

Once you reach the designated location, you can enter the Ocelot Virtue with the exclusive FriedMind Therapeutics livery without any qualms. After you get inside, the game will prompt you to choose one of your owned garages to store the vehicle in.

Ocelot Virtue clad in the FriedMind Therapeutics livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

At this point, you can choose any of your properties from the list to house the supercar (as long as there's a vacant spot available). Once this ordeal is complete, the Ocelot Virtue will be yours to use just like any other personal vehicle, absolutely free of cost.

Everything to know about the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online

The Ocelot Virtue is an armored Imani Tech supercar. Its design in the game is based on the real-life car Lotus Evija, and it can seat a maximum of two people.

Due to it being an Imani Tech vehicle, it can be customized using the Agency Workshop to have Missile Lock-On Jammers and extra armor plating. The Virtue can also be turned into a Remote-Controlled car in GTA Online.

It has a great top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000. The resale value of the Ocelot Virtue is $1,788,000 and rises to $1,196,050 if it has been upgraded to its maximum capacity.

While the Ocelot Virtue can be purchased for a steep price through the in-game website, by claiming it through the Last Dose missions, you not only save almost three million dollars but also generate additional income from each mission you complete.

