5 best businesses in GTA Online that don't require much investment, ranked

Businesses are the source of stable and regular income in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. To establish one, players must invest in property, staff, and optional upgrades to get the best out of that facility. However, there are a few that don't require as much spending. Beginners can greatly benefit from these options, as they usually do not have a hefty bank balance.

While they require some money to be set up, the expenditure is much less. In that regard, here is a ranked list of the five best businesses in GTA Online that don't require much investment.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Meth Lab and the four other best businesses in GTA Online that don't require much investment, ranked

5) Weed Farm

Weed Farm is one of the five MC Businesses in GTA Online. To establish one, players must purchase a Biker Clubhouse and then use the laptop inside to purchase a Weed Farm. There are a few options available. The San Chianski Mountain Range property is the cheapest, costing $715,000.

Once that is done, complete setup missions, hire staff, and the business will be underway. Then, all players need to do is buy or steal supplies and then sell the final product for a profit via selling missions.

The standard profit margin of a Weed Farm is around $20,000 per hour, which can be raised to $41,000 per hour by installing upgrades.

4) Meth Lab

Meth Lab is another form of MC Business that players can acquire by following the same procedure as the Weed Farm. Although it is a little costlier, the profit is a notch higher. The cheapest available Meth Lab is located in the Grand Senora Desert and costs $910,000.

While this may seem like a lot, most businesses cost way over a million dollars. Additionally, all MC business properties generate the same amount of money, so there aren't any monetary drawbacks to going for the cheaper option.

Once this business is established, players can fetch supplies and sell the final product to generate an income in GTA Online.

3) Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup is among the most profitable businesses in GTA Online. It is also a part of the MC Business group and is the most profitable of all five.

Once again, the process of establishing one is exactly the same as any other in this category. The cheapest Cocaine Lockup costs $975,000 and is located close to the Alamo Sea.

Besides buying or sourcing supplies, players can raid Stash Houses daily to randomly stock up on one of their owned businesses. This works for all businesses, but which one gets filled up is chosen randomly.

The standard profit margin of a Cocaine Lockup is $30,000 per hour, which climbs to $72,000 per hour after complete upgradation.

2) Medium Warehouse

Players can buy a small, medium, or large Warehouse in GTA Online. Since the size impacts the amount of crates that can be stored inside, the overall profit also gets affected. Nevertheless, a Medium Warehouse requires much less investment, with the cheapest available for just $880,000.

Instead of sourcing crates themselves, players can hand over that task to one of their employees for a fee. A Medium Warehouse can hold a maximum of 42 crates and return up to $735,000 in profit. Although players must purchase a CEO Office to get a Warehouse, that investment can be recovered in no time.

1) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is unlike any other business in the game. It can be unlocked by completing all six missions of The First Dose update and only requires $750,000 to set up. Then, all that needs to be done is sourcing supplies or buying them for up to $60,000. Then, you can sell the final product.

The revenue generated from selling a complete batch of Acid can go as high as $300,000. However, it does take quite a while to manufacture the product. After the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can name their Acid in the Interaction Menu before selling and get a 5% bonus.

