How to go AFK and earn passive income in GTA Online: Tips & Tricks

The usual way to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online involves completing various missions and running businesses. However, there are some methods to generate income without doing anything. While the game doesn't allow staying idle in a lobby for too long, there is a way to get around that problem. Initially, you might have to invest a little, but that will later help you make money passively.

Let's take a closer look at tips and tricks to go AFK and earn passive income in GTA Online.

Here are some tips and tricks to go AFK and earn passive income in GTA Online

AFK is the abbreviation for the term "Away From Keyboard", but even console players can use the following methods to earn passive income. The first method involves a very popular GTA Online business, the Nightclub.

There are several properties available for this establishment, which can be used for generating money while AFK. Hence, you can choose whichever option fits your budget the best.

Here are all the Nightclubs and their costs in the game:

Del Perro Nightclub - $1,645,000

- $1,645,000 Vespucci Canals Nightclub - $1,320,000

- $1,320,000 Strawberry Nightclub - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 LSIA Nightclub - $1,135,000

- $1,135,000 Mission Row Nightclub - $1,440,000

- $1,440,000 La Mesa Nightclub - $1,500,000

- $1,500,000 Cypress Flats Nightclub - $1,370,000

- $1,370,000 West Vinewood Nightclub - $1,700,000

- $1,700,000 Downtown Vinewood Nightclub - $1,670,000

- $1,670,000 Elysian Island Nightclub - $1,080,000

Once a Nightclub is bought, complete its set up missions and increase its popularity so that the citizens of Los Santos start visiting the facility. The property will then begin generating revenue.

Head to your owned Nightclub's garage entrance and enter the blue marker. This will open up a menu asking where you would like to spawn inside the building. However, you must not select an option and leave the game as it is.

Leaving the game with this menu enabled will let you stay AFK infinitely (Image via Rockstar Games)

Generally, GTA Online removes an idle player after 15 real-life minutes. But this method will allow you to go AFK for as long as you like, while your Nightclub continues to generate money. The hourly profit of this business is around $60,000.

However, you must note that the Nightclub safe can only stock a maximum of $250,000; hence, you will miss out on additional income if it isn't collected.

You must also complete Nightclub Management missions regularly to maintain a high popularity. This can be done by hiring new DJs and applying certain upgrades.

Interestingly, the Agency and Arcade safes generate revenue over time, just like the Nightclub. Hence, owning both or either of them will add to the overall income.

Another trick to earn passive income by going AFK is staying on the LS Car Meet Test Track's enter/exit menu while your businesses make money in the background.

Some other businesses, like the Hangar and the Acid Lab, have received certain benefits after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update. While they do not generate passive income, they are a good source of making money.

Poll : Do you have a Nightclub in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes