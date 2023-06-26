5 most profitable GTA Online businesses after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

Since money is required to buy anything in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players must establish businesses to generate a regular income. The more businesses one owns, the higher is the cash inflow. Although the San Andreas Mercenaries update did not add any new establishments, it did implement a few changes that have benefitted some of the existing ones.

While there are many options available, not all are equally profitable; hence, players should research well before investing in a venture. That said, here is a ranked list of the five most profitable businesses in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Bunkers and 4 other most profitable GTA Online businesses after San Andreas Mercenaries update, ranked

5) Meth Labs

Meth Labs are one of the five MC Businesses in GTA Online. To start one, players must first purchase a Biker Clubhouse and then use its laptop to establish a Meth Lab of their choice. Once that is done, head to the facility to complete a setup mission and hire staff to make the business operational.

Players also have the option of purchasing a series of staff, equipment or security-related upgrades. The overall profit can be affected by installing them. The base hourly profit of a Meth Lab sits at $21,000. However, a completely upgraded Meth Lab generates $51,000 every hour in the game.

4) Bunkers

Bunkers are an underground facility in which players manufacture illegal weapons. There are many available for purchase throughout the map, ranging between $1,165,000 and $2,375,000. However, it is best to get one nearest to Los Santos as selling in the city yields a higher profit as compared to Blaine County.

Just like Meth Labs, certain upgrades are also available for Bunkers that can quicken the speed at which a batch of weapons is manufactured. The hourly profit generated from this GTA Online business is around $52,000. While this is not much higher than the previous option, there is a lot more flexibility in its selling missions.

3) Cocaine Lockups

Cocaine Lockups are undoubtedly the most profitable and arguably the most popular MC Business in GTA Online. Establishing one in the game involves a similar procedure as with Meth Labs. However, the Cocaine Lockup properties are usually a little more expensive, ranging between $975,000 and $1,852,500.

Nevertheless, they are generate a sizeable income, which makes them worth the investment. The standard payout from a Cocaine Lockup is an hourly $30,000 that increases over double that value after complete upgradation, generating about $72,000 every hour in the game.

2) Nightclubs

This business has two departments, the Nightclub and the Warehouse, and running them is fairly simple. Players only have to complete its setup missions and then periodically take up Nightclub Management jobs to keep the facility's popularity high among Los Santos' citizens. Doing this alone generates up to $60,000 every hour passively.

Utilizing the Warehouse can then raise that hourly profit margin to a much higher amount. The Warehouse includes its own seven departments of which players can activate five at max. Each has varying hourly profits ranging between $5,400 and $13,500; hence, Nightclub owners can easily make a lot of money in GTA Online.

1) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is very different from any other business in the game. It is set up inside the armored MTL Brickade 6x6 and is completely mobile. Additionally, instead of buying it from a website, players can acquire it by completing all six First Dose missions in GTA Online.

Acid Labs also give owners the luxury of outsourcing resupply missions instead of playing one themselves. However, it can cost up to $60,000. Furthermore, the hourly profit of this business is around $119,000. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can name their product before selling to earn an extra 5% of the total profit.

