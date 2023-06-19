5 ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

There is no shortage of ways to make a lot of money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Missions, businesses, heists, Freemode activities, and countless other things reward players with in-game cash. After the release of the latest summer DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, fans have even more methods to stock up their Maze Bank accounts.

Some of these methods might take a while to be completed or can be a little challenging, but the rewards are worth the effort. Here are five ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Daily Objectives and 4 more ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

1) San Andreas Mercenaries update missions

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update added nine brand new missions to the game. Six of them are part of the summer update's main campaign and the rest are Freemode missions, both known as Project Overthrow and LSA Operations, respectively. To play these missions, players must own a Mammoth Avenger and install the all-new Operations Terminal in it.

Once that is done, head inside the aircraft and access the missions from the newly installed system. Completing Project Overthrow missions for the first time rewards a bonus $250,000 on top of each mission's base payout. On the other hand, payouts for LSA Operations range from $45,000 to $70,000.

2) Daily Objectives

GTA Online Daily Objectives contain three simple tasks that are assigned every day. They are completely optional and are listed in the Interaction Menu under the Objectives section. While the standard payout for completing all three Daily Objectives on any given day is just $30,000; there is a way to get impressive bonuses on them.

If a player completes all three Daily Objectives continuously for a week, they get a $150,000 bonus. Furthermore, if all Daily Objectives are completed continuously for 28 days, a massive $750,000 bonus is rewarded. The rank requirement for participating in this task has also been removed in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

3) Career Progress

GTA Online Career Progress is a new feature that was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the title and lets players keep track of their in-game progression.

All the heists, business-related missions, and other quests are accessible from the Career Progress menu. However, each of them now has completion categories ranging from Tier 1 to 4, signifying the level of difficulty. The payout also rises with increasing difficulty. Additionally, players can unlock the new protagonist-themed outfits by completing Career Progress Tier 4 challenges.

4) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits have been one of the best ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online for a long time. They involve assassination missions that have a base payout of $15,000 which can be raised up to $75,000 by adhering to all additional mission objectives.

Furthermore, completing Payphone Hits within 15 minutes can increase its bonus payout to $85,000. However, players must own a Celebrity Solutions Agency and need to complete three Security Contracts before they can start playing Payphone Hits.

5) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is an illegal business that operates from within the formidable MTL Brickade 6X6. To establish an Acid Lab in GTA Online, players must either complete all six First Dose missions or purchase the Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

A successfully operating Acid Lab can make up to $300,000 upon selling a complete batch of Acid. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players can earn an extra 5% bonus by simply naming their product before selling. This can be done via the Product Name option under Acid Lab in the Interaction Menu's Services tab.

