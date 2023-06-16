GTA Online's Career Objectives change fundamentals of popular multiplayer game

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced something known as Career Progress. It includes several objectives (some may call them challenges) to complete. Beating them will give gamers rewards ranging from money to clothing. However, this feature is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of this game.
These Career Objectives change the fundamentals of GTA Online for the better. Players still do the same tasks they normally could in any previous update but now get additional rewards. Some might even incentivize them to do activities they normally wouldn't.
What to know about GTA Online's new Career Progress feature
Assuming you're on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, just pause GTA Online and go to the Career tab. You should see six different menus to choose from under the Progress section, which include:
- Contact Missions
- Businesses
- Recreation
- Heists
- Series Modes
- Special Interests
Each category has more menus inside them. For example, let's look at some objectives and rewards for San Andreas Mercenaries Contact Missions.
There are four tiers, which range from one to four. Tier 1 is the easiest, whereas Tier 4 is the hardest. For instance, the Tier 1 content shown above is just to complete a Project Overthrow mission. In this example, there are no strict requirements. That's a far cry from how difficult some Tier 4 objectives can be.
In the San Andreas Mercenaries section, some Tier 4 challenges would be:
- Do all Project Overthrow missions on Hard without eating snacks or using armor
- Beat all Project Overthrow missions while taking <50% damage
- Complete all Project Overthrow missions with 80%+ accuracy
Not all Tier 4 tasks will be equally difficult in GTA Online. Nonetheless, anybody aiming for 100% Career Progress must play the game in a certain way to beat everything.
Career Progress rewards
There are two main sets of rewards worth highlighting:
- Everything under Career Progress's Rewards tab
- The old GTA protagonist's Career Progress outfits
Accessing the former can be done in its aforementioned Rewards section. GTA Online players can collect main easy items by completing the early Tiers, which in turn makes the early-to-mid game much better for them. That makes the San Andreas Mercenaries update much better than previous patches regarding free gifts.
On a related note, players who have everything finally got some new challenges to overcome.
Several outfits tied to famous Grand Theft Auto protagonists are available for those who beat a certain number of Tier 4 objectives. Each costume has a different requirement, yet fans of the characters they're associated with are incentivized to do hard content they might not otherwise do.
Ultimately, gamers get to redo plenty of old content for new free gifts. You don't even have to actively pay attention to this feature, as doing regular activities might end up unlocking something along the way.