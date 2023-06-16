GTA Online's Career Objectives change fundamentals of popular multiplayer game

GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced something known as Career Progress. It includes several objectives (some may call them challenges) to complete. Beating them will give gamers rewards ranging from money to clothing. However, this feature is only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of this game.

These Career Objectives change the fundamentals of GTA Online for the better. Players still do the same tasks they normally could in any previous update but now get additional rewards. Some might even incentivize them to do activities they normally wouldn't.

What to know about GTA Online's new Career Progress feature

There are several menus to go through here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Assuming you're on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, just pause GTA Online and go to the Career tab. You should see six different menus to choose from under the Progress section, which include:

Contact Missions

Businesses

Recreation

Heists

Series Modes

Special Interests

Each category has more menus inside them. For example, let's look at some objectives and rewards for San Andreas Mercenaries Contact Missions.

An example of a Tier 1 objective (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are four tiers, which range from one to four. Tier 1 is the easiest, whereas Tier 4 is the hardest. For instance, the Tier 1 content shown above is just to complete a Project Overthrow mission. In this example, there are no strict requirements. That's a far cry from how difficult some Tier 4 objectives can be.

An example of Tier 4 objectives (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the San Andreas Mercenaries section, some Tier 4 challenges would be:

Do all Project Overthrow missions on Hard without eating snacks or using armor

Beat all Project Overthrow missions while taking <50% damage

Complete all Project Overthrow missions with 80%+ accuracy

Not all Tier 4 tasks will be equally difficult in GTA Online. Nonetheless, anybody aiming for 100% Career Progress must play the game in a certain way to beat everything.

Career Progress rewards

An example of how to access the Rewards (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two main sets of rewards worth highlighting:

Everything under Career Progress's Rewards tab

The old GTA protagonist's Career Progress outfits

Accessing the former can be done in its aforementioned Rewards section. GTA Online players can collect main easy items by completing the early Tiers, which in turn makes the early-to-mid game much better for them. That makes the San Andreas Mercenaries update much better than previous patches regarding free gifts.

On a related note, players who have everything finally got some new challenges to overcome.

There are new costumes that require you to beat several Tier 4 challenges (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several outfits tied to famous Grand Theft Auto protagonists are available for those who beat a certain number of Tier 4 objectives. Each costume has a different requirement, yet fans of the characters they're associated with are incentivized to do hard content they might not otherwise do.

Ultimately, gamers get to redo plenty of old content for new free gifts. You don't even have to actively pay attention to this feature, as doing regular activities might end up unlocking something along the way.

