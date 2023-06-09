GTA Online Career Progress: A brand new feature coming in San Andreas Mercenaries update

Career Progress is a new feature coming to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online with the San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. When Rockstar Games announced the summer update, they also mentioned a few gameplay tweaks that would enhance the overall experience. However, the developer has now listed even more improvements and new features in their most recent Newswire post.

One of them is Career Progress, which will help players in keeping track of their criminal empire's progress. With that said, in this article, we will be taking a closer look at the newly announced feature, how to access it, and on what platforms it will be available.

Rockstar Games announce Career Progress, a new feature coming in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

New upcoming feature, Career Progress, announced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games provided a detailed list of upcoming GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update features in their latest Newswire post. One of the more interesting additions coming on June 13, 2023, is Career Progress. As mentioned, this feature will allow users to keep track of their criminal activities in the game.

Career Progress will display one's in-game progression, which should most likely include statistics of their owned illegal businesses like the Acid Lab, Nightclub, GTA Online MC Businesses, and more. Similar features have also been seen in other games, which showcase information like a player's K/D ratio.

Rockstar has notified that the feature will be accessible from the game's Main Menu and Pause Menu. This will allow both beginners and veterans to easily keep tabs on their in-game activities after the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Unfortunately, Career Progress will only be available for players on new-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This is quite like the Career Builder, another exclusive feature in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced that helps newcomers establish their in-game criminal empire.

Other improvements confirmed by Rockstar Games

Besides the new GTA Online Career Progress, Rockstar Games notified the player base of several other fixes and improvements. After the June 2023 update, players can reclaim vehicles destroyed during Contact missions absolutely free of cost from Mors Mutual Insurance.

A new Register as Boss feature will combine the existing Register as VIP/CEO and Motorcycle Club President options. Rank requirements for Daily Objectives, Body Armors, and some other aspects will be removed, and the Madrazo Dispatch missions will no longer require more than one player.

Additionally, Rockstar Games announced the removal of lesser-used vehicles from their respective websites. However, they will be available during event weeks in showrooms and on the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium.

All of these aforementioned features and Career Progress will be available in GTA Online on June 13, 2023, with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

