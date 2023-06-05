Top 5 GTA Online Summer DLC upcoming features

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online will soon be a decade old, but its popularity is just as it was years ago. A lot of it has to do with regular updates and fresh content provided by Rockstar Games. On June 13, 2023, the developer will release San Andreas Mercenaries, a brand new DLC update with players taking on the corrupt Merryweather Security Consulting.

However, players are also excited about various upcoming features besides the DLC's campaign missions. These range from new cars to much-needed gameplay tweaks. In that regard, here are the top five forthcoming features in the GTA Online Summer DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mammoth Avenger upgrades and 4 more upcoming features in GTA Online Summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries

5) New SUV

upcoming new SUV in the Summer DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games announced the latest GTA Online Summer DLC on Twitter and provided further details on their official website. Along with vital information, players spotted the image of an unnamed new car. While the developer hasn't given away details, many believe it is based on the off-road SUV Land Rover Defender.

Most SUVs in the game have good performance statistics and are usually affordable. Hence, players can expect it to at least match those standards. Rockstar may disclose any other characteristics of this car in the coming days.

4) New fighter Jet

New fighter jet (Image via Rockstar Games)

A brand-new fighter jet is another upcoming addition to the game's vehicular catalog. There are 38 planes in GTA Online, with the last one added as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. This is a much-welcomed addition, given the time since the last new aircraft.

As far as its design is concerned, The F-35 Lightning combat aircraft might be the inspiration for its design. It will likely be weaponized and crucial in the upcoming summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries campaign.

3) Mammoth Avenger upgrades

The Avenger will be getting many upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the Mammoth Avenger, a weaponized and armored aircraft, will be getting various upgrades. The GTA Online Hangar mechanic Charlie Reed will equate it with a fresh Operations Terminal and an improved Weapons System to render it into an aerial command center.

Also, Hangar owners can store and customize the Avenger inside it. However, even if players own neither the Hangar nor the Facility, they can keep and access this aircraft without trouble.

2) Custom Description Tags

There are hundreds of vehicles in GTA Online to purchase. Many veteran players own many cars, bikes, and aircraft. Hence, it becomes challenging to request the delivery of one quickly as they must look through all the names.

Furthermore, having a lot of garages also complicates the search since many don't remember where they stored that particular ride. Fortunately, Rockstar Games will add custom vehicle description tags with the new DLC update, simplifying this process tenfold.

1) New Mors Mutual Insurance feature

Gameplay tweaks confirmed by Rockstar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mors Mutual Insurance covers most of the vehicles in the game. If a player's owned car or bike gets destroyed, they must call Mors Mutual and pay them a fee proportional to the car's price tag to get it back. While this mechanic is relatively straightforward, players can only reclaim one car at a time.

This becomes incredibly time-consuming if multiple vehicles have been wrecked. After the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update, players can reclaim all their destroyed rides simultaneously.

