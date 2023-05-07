5 reasons why Hangar is the best GTA Online property to invest in (2023)

There are a lot of purchasable properties in GTA Online. While some function as safehouses, others have a business attached to them, through which players can make a lot of money. Hangars fall in the latter category and were added to the Smuggler's Run update in August 2017. Every week, Rockstar Games releases a new update; the one for this week offers players 1.5x the usual amount of money and RP through Hangar Sell missions.

There are several reasons why this is the best in-game property to have right now. This article will discuss why Hangar is the best GTA Online property to invest in in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinons.

Interesting Sell missions and 4 other reasons Hangar is the best GTA Online property to invest in (2023)

1) Limited options

It is often seen that there are many options available for a single type of business in GTA Online. While having multiple choices is great, this can easily overwhelm players. That is not the case with Hangars. There are a total of five options available when it comes to this property, and most are relatively affordable:

Fort Zancudo A2 - $3,250,000

- $3,250,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 - $2,650,000

3499 - $2,650,000 Fort Zancudo Hangar 3479 - $2,085,000

3479 - $2,085,000 LSIA Hangar 1 - $1,525,000

- $1,525,000 LSIA Hangar A17 - $1,200,000

A limited number of options keeps the buying phase simple and straightforward for beginners and veterans alike. Most businesses also generate the same revenue regardless of the chosen location. However, this is not communicated clearly to the players.

2) Easy Resupply missions

The basic premise of each in-game business is the same. Source supplies and sell goods for profit. However, there are two ways of doing the former. The first is buying supplies, and the other is completing Resupply missions in GTA Online. While purchasing them is quicker, it costs money; hence, most players choose to source them via missions.

The Hangar resupply missions are quite simple and interesting. Thus, players shouldn't face any problems while playing them. They are various types of these missions, which keep each supply run fresh and are relatively very easy to complete.

3) Interesting Sell missions

The majority of the player base unanimously agrees that most business Sell missions like the ones in MC businesses are quite boring and tedious to complete. Fortunately, all the Hangar's different Air Freight Cargo Sell missions in GTA Online are quite unique and interesting.

Each of them involves a different kind of challenge, and players get the opportunity to maneuver aircraft like the Alpha Z1, Havok, FH-1 Hunter, and many more. Such an experience is not offered by any other in-game business.

4) Access to Fort Zancudo

Fort Zancudo is a highly secure military air base with restricted access to civilians. It has several towers and Hangars, which are inhabited by armed forces. Those who venture inside without permission are immediately neutralized. However, if a players owns one of its three available Hangars, they can freely explore Fort Zancudo in GTA Online.

The three options available here cost over two million dollars, but gamers can go for the cheapest one if budget is an issue. The amount of revenue generated is the same for each, and the difference lies solely in cosmetics.

5) Great Customization options

Whether it is cars or properties, players love to add a personal touch to their owned commodities. This is possible via customization. Hangars offer a great set of categories in this regard — like interior lighting, color pattern, floor graphics, office furniture, and more.

Additionally, living quarters can also be added to these properties. While all of these customizations cost a fair bit of money, the Hangar's overall quality gets improved. Moreover, they allow players to store some of the best planes in GTA Online.

Poll : Do you currently have the budget to purchase a Hangar in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes